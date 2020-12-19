'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Pooja Banerjee Sets Our Screens Aglow With Her New Picture

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated with her latest pictures from photoshoots, behind the scenes photos from shoots, and pictures of her travels as well. Her Instagram is filled with her pictures in different outfits and her posts are quite liked by her 894k followers. Read on to know about Kumkum Bhagya actor's latest post.

Pooja Banerjee's Instagram post

Pooja's latest Instagram picture has set our screens aglow with a sun-kissed picture of the actor. Pooja shared this photo and captioned it, "@subisamuel You are a magician, You always create magic with your pictures. @nidhi @anu I’ll always be grateful for your love and of course the way you guys style me. @sachinmakeupartist1 dada your work is a masterpiece. @sayedsaba didi your work shines, always :)" She was seen wearing a black bikini and paired it up with a black sheer top. The actor kept her long hair open and flaunted her minimal make-up look. You can see the post here.

The picture garnered more than 50k likes within a few hours of posting. Her fans and followers showered the comments section with compliments for her. While one follower commented 'Gorgeous', another one wrote that Pooja is her favourite. You can see some of the comments here.

Pooja Banerjee's photos are a treat for her fans as the actor flaunts her red carpet looks, travel images, and shoot pictures. She recently shared a photo from the Zee Rishtey Awards and looked stunning in a blue shimmery gown. You can see some of her posts from Instagram here.

Pooja Banerjee's television shows

Pooja started her career with the popular reality show MTV Roadies season 8. She works mostly in Hindi television serials and is most known for her role as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She currently essays the role of Rhea Mehra in Zee TV's hit show Kumkum Bhagya. Her well-known works include Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Halla Bol, Dil Hi Toh Hai among others. Banerjee has also appeared in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye, and MTV Roadies.

Image Credits: Pooja Banerjee Official Instagram Account

