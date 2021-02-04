'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Feb 3: Abhi And Pragya Confront The Shooters

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on February 3, starts with Abhi playing a prank on Pragya as he pretends to get unconscious. Worried Pragya starts crying and Abhi gets up to calm her down. Later, he promises Pragya that he will not do such mischief again. Later, they have a romantic moment. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya February 3 episode

Ranbir's fun story becomes the truth

Meanwhile, Prachi calls Purab to get a lead about Abhi and Pragya's whereabouts. Amid this, Rhea confronts and reveals she told Prachi about Abhi and Pragya. Saritha and Purab lie to Prachi. Later, Vikram tries to comfort Purab as the latter looked tensed. Purab replies that Ranbir's lie about Abhi and Pragya has turned into reality as their life is actually in danger.

Digvijay blocks all the help

On the other hand, the shooter reaches a house, where Abhi and Pragya are hidden. Meanwhile, an inspector gets the information of the shooter along with his picture, but the Commissioner suggests to delay the plan to catch the shooter. Later, he meets Digvijay and it is revealed that Digvijay has kidnapped the Commissioner's son. He decides to take strong action once Digvijay releases his son.

Abhi and Pragya open the door to find a surprise

Trembled Abhi and Pragya move forward to open the door only to find that the uncle has brought chaas for them. Later, Abhi assures the uncle to relax while assuming that the goons might have gone far from the village. However, the uncle asks Abhi to be alert all the time as they are not safe yet. Meanwhile, the inspector makes a team and heads towards the village to save Abhi and Pragya.

The shooters find Abhi and Pragya

On the other hand, the shooter knocks at the door and asks the aunty if she has seen Abhi and Pragya. As she panics while denying, the shooter senses her lie and gets inside her home. There he sees Abhi's phone charging. The uncle comes to the aunty's rescue but in vain. Later, the shooters decide to kill the uncle, so that the aunty shares Abhi and Pragya's whereabouts. As the shooter attempts to stab the uncle, Abhi comes to save him.

