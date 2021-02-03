Kumkum Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler: How Will Abhi And Pragya Save Themselves?

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 3 episode, Abhi pranks Pragya which leaves her disappointed. Abhi apologises to Pragya and they begin confessing their true love for each other. Prachi calls up Purab to enquire about Pragya's whereabouts. With his entire family surrounding him, Purab tweaks his words. Vikram explains Purab how Ranbeer lied to Rhea about Abhi and Pragya being in danger. Purab then reveals to Vikram that Ranbeer might have lied to Rhea but Abhi and Pragya are in danger for real.

Meanwhile, someone knocks at the door of Ratna's house and Abhi and Pragya get alert. When it turns out to be Ratna's husband, they are left relieved. Digvijay tells the police commissioner not to let the inspector arrest the hitman but the inspector turns out to be true to his uniform and sets out for the village. The hitmen who have been searching for Abhi and Pragya in the village reach Ratna's door. They enter the house and tie Ratna and her husband to the chair. When Abhi and Pragya hear Ratna's cries, they come out to check on them and come face to face with the hitmen.

Kumkum Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 4 episode, Abhi and Pragya escape from the hitmen and come out to the village. Pragya accidentally hits Abhi and he starts making fun of her. He asks why she's hitting him and he also asks her if she wants to take his life. Pragya says why would she take his life, to which Abhi replies that she has already stolen his heart and now she wants to steal his life. Pragya gets irritated by Abhi and asks him why he can't be serious during such a moment. Just then, the hitmen find Abhi and Pragya loitering around in the village.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the story of Abhi and Pragya, characters portrayed by actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show now follows the story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. Currently, on the show, Abhi and Pragya re-marry but a few men set out to take their lives.

