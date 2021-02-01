'Kumkum Bhagya' February 2, 2021 Spoiler: Rhea And Aliya Get Into A Heated Argument

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 1 episode, Rhea calls Prachi to tell her that their parents' life is in danger. Prachi gets anxious upon hearing this and rushes out of the temple to save her parents. Ranbeer who is about to get married to Prachi applies sindoor on her forehead without her acknowledgement. However, he gets cold feet and decides not to marry without her acknowledgement. He later tells her that he lied to Rhea about her parents' life in danger, but Prachi leaves anyway. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya get close to each other and the couple who lets them stay in their house bless them.

The man who owns the house gives them a bedroom and decorates it with the things available. His wife blesses them and makes arrangements for their food. Abhi and Pragya feel grateful to receive so much love from strangers but also miss Dadi and Saritha who seem equally excited about their wedding. The two make arrangements at home and wait for Abhi and Pragya to come back. The goons hired to kill Abhi and Pragya get into a fight amongst themselves and end up killing one of their team members. The main goon, however, vows to not spare the newly married couple.

Kumkum Bhagya February 2, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 2 episode, Rhea gets nervous when she learns that Abhi and Pragya's life is in danger. She asks Ranbeer's dad if he had called Ranbeer and told him about Abhi and Pragya's situation. Ranbeer's dad denies and tells Rhea that he never called Ranbeer and told him about Abhi and Pragya because it never happened in the first place. Aliyaa questions that if something like this never happened then why isn't Abhi picking up his calls.

Sarita and Dadi arrive there and says that Abhi is not picking his calls because he is with Pragya. Rhea is surprised to listen to this and questions Aliya about what happened. Aliya tells Rhea that whoever is gone is gone and things cannot be changed now. Aliya is about to leave when Rhea stops her and tells her that she cannot leave this time, without answering her questions.

