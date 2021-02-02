Siddhanth Kapoor Revisits 'Bhaukaal' As He Shares Photo From The Crime-drama Web Series

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor took to Instagram to post a still from his crime drama web-series Bhaukaal which premiered on MX Player in March 2020. In the post, he is seen alongside his co-star Pradeep Nagar, where their characters Chintu and Pintu are getting a massage. Take a look at the post here!

More about Siddhanth Kapoor's web series Bhaukaal

Bhaukaal is a Hindi-language crime drama series which premiered on the MX Player platform on March 6, 2020. The series stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh and Siddhanth Kapoor in lead roles. The series has been directed by Jatin Wagle and produced under the Applause Entertainment banner. Siddhanth Kapoor made his debut with the web-series.

Bhaukaal is a story about SSP Naveen Sikhera (Mohit Raina). He has been sent to Muzzafarnagar to tackle the gang based crimes in the city. In the series, the city is ruled by two gangs, the Shaukeen gang and the Dhedha brothers (Siddhanth Kapoor and Pradeep Nagar). These gangs' terror is on the peak, so much so that even the local police never dare to question them. IPS officer Naveen Sikhera makes his own way to clean the city as the new SSP. Taking the charge in his hands, Sikhera starts cleansing the city and executes numerous encounters to destroy the Shaukeen and Dedha gang. The series released to critical success, with several critics especially praising Mohit Raina's performance while Siddhanth Kapoor gave an understated performance as Chintu Dedha.

Siddhanth Kapoor's career in showbiz

Siddhanth Kapoor, who made his acting debut as a child actor in the 1997 film Judwaa, is the son of Shakti Kapoor and sibling of Shraddha Kapoor. He started his career as an assistant director to Priyadarshan notably in the films Bhagam Bhaag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Dhol (2007). He made an appearance in Shootout at Wadala (2013), the sequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

He also worked as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Ugly (2013) as well as playing a role alongside Tejaswini Kolhapure, Rahul Bhat and Ronit Roy. He played the underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Haseena Parker which starred his sister in the titular role. He will next be seen in Chehre directed by Rumi Jaffrey and starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Watch Siddhanth Kapoor's web series appearance in Bhaukaal here:

