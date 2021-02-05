'Kumkum Bhagya' February 5 2021 Written Update: Abhi-Pragya's Life In Danger, Dadi Worries

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the duo escapes to a nearby village to save themselves from the goons, they have now landed in trouble. The goons have held the old couple hostage and are all set to kill Pragya-Abhi. However, Abhi showers his ladylove with warmth and tells her to not worry when he's around. Not only this, but Dadi and everyone in the house is tensed as the 'diya' in the house extinguishes. Here's Kumkum Bhagya February 5 2021 written update.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 5 episode, Abhi and Pragya leave the village, the latter gets very tensed as her kumkum fades away. While Pragya feels that something bad is coming their way, Dadi also thinks that the duo is not in the pink of health. However, Abhi takes her to a nearby temple and then she feels blessed and content. The duo share some warm moments and also take vows to always be there for each other. Pragya requests Abhi to never let her go from his life and asks him to keep her with him under any circumstances.

Later, the man who wants to kill them gets upset and informs the goons to get to any lengths and find them. One of them reaches the old couple's house in the village and threatens them. They call up Abhi and ask him for the location. He rejoices thinking that now he'll go and attack them. However, Abhi plays smart and realises that the couple's life is in danger. He once again calls on the same number and talks to the goons on a video call. Abhi urges him to leave the couple at peace and asks him to meet up near the highway.

Purab, on the other hand, tells Abhi that Rhea is very worried as Ranbir told her that his life is in danger. Abhi quips that Ranbir has a black tongue and that really something is wrong. Pragya requests him to not bluff around and asks him to drive quickly.

