Pooja Banerjee Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' To Replace Naina Singh In 'KumKum Bhagya'

After shoots have been allowed to resume by the Maharashtra government, many popular actors are being replaced in the daily soaps. According to reports, Naina Singh from Kumkum Bhagya has been replaced. It is none other than Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Nivedita Basu aka Pooja Banerjee who has stepped into her shoes.

Pooja Banerjee is replacing Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya

Rumours were afloat that Pooja Banerjee, besides doing Kausatii Zindagii Kay will also appear in Kumkum Bhagya. She will be playing the role of Abha, onscreen daughter of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. This character was previously essayed by Splitsvilla fame, Naina Singh. However, reports say that she was "unhappy" with her role which is why she quit.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actors Karan Patel And Pooja Banerjee Test Negative For COVID-19

Recently, however, in an interview with a daily portal, Pooja Banerjee confirmed the news that she will be replacing Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya. She seems to have her work cut out for her juggling two shows and transitioning from a matured woman in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to playing a 19-year old girl in Kumkum Bhagya. Talking about the same, she said that she had her apprehensions initially but the two sets are located next to each other so she would not have to travel much.

Pooja Banerjee further added that even her makeup room and makeup artists are the same. The only thing that might be of concern is changing costumes and getting into characters. So safety protocols regarding Coronavirus infection on the sets seem to be less of a concern for her.

Also Read: Pooja Banerjee Reveals Sweet Gesture Of Her Co-stars Parth Samthaan And Sahil Anand

Talking about her role in Kumkum Bhagya, Pooja Banerjee expressed her excitement at playing a younger character. According to her, she looks younger for her age so getting into character might not be a problem for her. She also added that both in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, she will be playing negative roles which will give her a lot of "scope to perform".

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shoot To Resume Without Parth Samthaan, Plot To Be Tweaked?

Pooja Banerjee also talked about working on sets during the pandemic. She revealed that she has no domestic help at home and is also driving herself to work to maintain social distancing. Recently her Kasautii Zondagii Kay co-star, Parth Samthan (Anurag Basu) tested positive for COVID-19. A test was conducted on the rest of the cast and crew and everyone seems to be fine according to reports. Shoots are expected to resume soon.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 16 Written Update | Did Prerna & Anurag Meet Their Daughter?

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Teaser Marks Mr Bajaj's Entry, Ekta Kapoor Pens Amusing Note

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 15 Written Update | Prerna Doubts Shivani Is Hiding Something

Image credit: Naina Singh Instagram, Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.