Sriti Jha And Shabbir Ahluwalia Resume Shooting For 'Kumkum Bhagya', See BTS Pics

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya’s shooting has resumed after 3 months. Currently, the BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya are going viral on the internet. In the picture, the team of both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya can be seen.

The leads of the show Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia along with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoppar of Kundali Bhagya can be seen shooting the promo of the shows. The actors can be seen donning their character costumes. Sriti Jha and Shraddha Arya can be spotted wearing ethnic ensembles while Shabbir and Dheeraj are seen wearing formal suits. All the stars including the crew members are seen taking COVID-19 restrictions wearing masks and also maintaining social distancing. Take a look at the BTS pictures and videos of Kumkum Bhagya.

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will be shooting a combined promo announcing the date when the fresh episodes will be aired. The report stated that the cast of the two shows will be shooting a special promo next week. According to a report by a leading daily, fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will start airing from July 13 and the team reunited to shoot for special comeback promos on Monday.

Earlier, Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha shot a promo at her home. She also did her own makeup and worked on the lighting for the promo shoot. She recorded it on her phone camera. In the ipromo, Sriti Jha said that she was missing all the members of the Kumkum Bhagya family. She also said that while getting ready she realised that this was the first time that she dressed up as her Kumkum Bhagya character without "Gaurav Dada and Shabana Didi". Sriti revealed that they are her makeup artist and hairstylist respectively.

In the promo, Sriti Jha also revealed that she missed her "extended family" from the sets of the show. These are Shabbir, Mugdha, Krishna and some more as the actor mentioned. She also said that she is eagerly waiting for the Kumkum Bhagya shoot to resume. Sriti added that she hoped it is safe enough to return to the sets and start shooting once again.

