'Kumkum Bhagya' January 12, 2021 Spoiler: Ranbeer Learns Rhea Forced Prachi To Breakup

In the previous episode of KumKum Bhagya, Rhea confronts Ranbeer and tells him that if Prachi does not want to talk to him why is he running behind her. Ranbeer warns Rhea not to come between him and his love, Prachi. Meanwhile, Abhi flirts with Pragya in the corner of a room. He applies haldi on her face and reminds her of their olden days together. Pragya tells Abhi if Meera sees them together like this, she will feel hurt. Abhi says he does not care because he's flirting with his wife. Pragya spots Meera coming towards them and steps on Abhi's feet which leaves him screaming loudly.

Also Read: Kangana Backs Anti-conversion Law; Backs Saudi-style Hanging For Rape

Meera hears Abhi screaming but is not able to find him anywhere near. Mitali thinks that Abhi is marrying Meera but he's romancing Pragya. Meanwhile, Aliya takes Digvijay's help and hands him some papers. She tells him to use it when she asks him to do so. On the other hand, after trying too hard, Ranbeer finally learns that Prachi broke up with him because of Rhea's instructions. He decides to confront Prachi about it.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Makes Public Request To Impress Wife Mira, Says 'typecast Hero In Need

Kumkum Bhagya January 12, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbeer confronts Prachi and tells her that he knows the reason why she broke up with him. He tells her that Rhea told her to break up with him and she broke his heart with the gesture. Prachi is shocked to know that Ranbeer has finally learnt the truth behind her breaking up with him.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Swears On Live Video Chat, Has A Relatable Moment Wondering How To End Video

Meanwhile, Alia and Rhea get into a huge argument. Aliya tells Rhea that she's a selfish girl who thinks about herself and does things according to her wishes. Rhea raises her voice at Aliya and tells her that yes, she's a selfish girl, and its better than being a bad sister and a bad wife. Aliya raises her hand at Rhea, who further tells Aliya that Abhi and Meera will never get married. She tells Aliya that if her dad (Abhi) ever gets married it will only be to her mother Pragya.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' January 11, 2021 Spoiler: Meera Spots Abhi And Pragya Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.