'Kumkum Bhagya' January 11, 2021 Spoiler: Meera Spots Abhi And Pragya Together

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya reminisces her moments with Abhi and how he troubles her. Sarita comes there and reminds Pragya how much she loves Abhi and tells her to save her love. Pragya tells Sarita that its too late to save her love now but Sarita tells her it's better late than never. Aliyah finds her husband Purab talking about Devika in his sleep. She disturbs his sleep and they get into an argument. Aryan comes there and tells them they are the best parents in the world. Aliyah thinks to herself and decides to throw Pragya out of Purab's life too.

Pragya, Prachi, Shahana and Sarita arrive at the Haldi ceremony. Ranbir spots Prachi and goes to talk to her. He tells her that he loves her the most and he will make sure she realises it. At the Haldi ceremony, Pragya applies Haldi to Abhi and accidentally falls on him. The Haldi on Abhi's cheek accidentally touches Pragya's cheek too. Abhi leaves from there and leaves Meera alone. Meera says the Haldi is itching on her cheek and goes to wash it. Abhi finds Pragya and applies Haldi on her cheek again. He flirts with her.

Kumkum Bhagya January 11, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi flirts with Pragya and gets close to her. He asks her if she's scared of him getting close to her or is scared that she won't be able to separate from him. Pragya spots Meera coming their way and asks Abhi to leave her. Abhi tells Pragya that he does not care if Meera spots them together. Pragya steps on Abhi's foot and he starts screaming in pain. Pragya tries to close his mouth with her hand but Meera hears him and sees them together. How will Meera react to finding Abhi and Pragya together?

