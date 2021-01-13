'Kumkum Bhagya' January 14, 2021 Spoiler: Pragya To Stop Abhi & Meera's Wedding?

In Kumkum Bhagya January 13 episode, Rhea gets worried as she fails to stop Abhi and Meera from getting married. Prachi calls up Rhea to remind her of her task and the latter says she will do it and does not need to be reminded about it again and again. Rhea goes to Meera and asks her not to marry Abhi. Meera says Abhi had proposed to her and she could not deny it, so she will marry him.

Also Read: Riz Ahmed Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan In Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech

Rhea notices that she's losing the argument and tells Meera that she will never accept her as her mother. She says she will make sure Abhi gets married to her mother Pragya only. Meanwhile, Pragya almost gives up on her love but later decides to save her love and her husband. She talks to herself and says that she will stop Abhi and Meera from getting married and save her 'Kumkum'. Read ahead to know what will happen in Kumkum Bhagya January 14 episode.

Also Read: 'Sinam' First Look Teaser Out! Netizens Say, 'it's Keeping The Hopes High'; Watch

Kumkum Bhagya January 14, 2021 Spoiler

In this Kumkum Bhagya January 14, 2021 Spoiler, Pragya comes to Abhi and Meera's wedding and stops the wedding. She announces that the wedding will not happen. Pragya brings police along with her and tells the inspector to arrest Alia and Meera. She says that these two women knew that Abhi is already married to her, Pragya Abhishek Mehra. Will Pragya succeed in winning her husband back?

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Message For Sakshi Tanwar On The Occasion Of Her B'day

The show Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic TV show starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. The show follows the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by the two lead actors. The show has currently taken a leap of 20 years and follows the story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Prachi and Rhea. Currently, on the show, Abhi is about to get married again to a girl named Meera, but Pragya stops their wedding, to save her love.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' January 13, 2021 Spoiler: Rhea Asks Meera Not To Marry Her Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.