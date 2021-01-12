'Kumkum Bhagya' January 13, 2021 Spoiler: Rhea Asks Meera Not To Marry Her Father

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya Jan 12 episode, Abhi invites Pragya for his wedding but she says she does not want to come for his wedding. Meanwhile, Purab tells Alia that he wants to reunite Pragya and Abhi. Alia tells him to stop trying because Abhi wants to marry Meera. Purab thinks about how Disha would have helped him in reuniting the two lovers. Meanwhile, Alia and Rhea get into an argument over Abhi and Meera's wedding. Alia almost raises her hand at Rhea for asking Abhi not to marry Meera, but Rhea is adamant on her decision.

Ranbeer then confronts Prachi and asks her if she's breaking up with him over Rhea's manipulation. Prachi does not answer him and runs away from him. Pragya is hurt over Abhi's marriage with Meera and decides to not go for the wedding. Dadi and Sarita try hard to convince her to go for the wedding.

Later, Ranbeer kidnaps Shahana and asks her if Prachi broke up with him because of Rhea. Shahana tells him about Prachi's promise but Ranbeer somehow convinces Shahana to tell the truth and she reveals Rhea is manipulating Prachi to break up with him. Read to know what happened in Kumkum Bhagya January 13 episode.

Kumkum Bhagya January 13 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 13 episode, Rhea goes to Meera who's dressed as a bride, ready to marry Abhi. Rhea tells Meera not to marry Abhi and is about to say something when Meera tells Rhea that she will surely marry Abhi. Rhea then tells Meera that in that case, she will never accept Meera as her mother and will hate her all her life.

Abhi and Pragya separate their ways and Abhi asks Pragya if she cannot face the fact that he's getting married to Meera, and thus does not want to come to the wedding. Pragya replies that even courage gives up in some cases and now that things are getting over, let them get over for once. Abhi replies that if their relationship was about 'Kumkum' how did the love between them decrease?

