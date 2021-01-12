'Sinam' First Look Teaser Out! Netizens Say, 'it's Keeping The Hopes High'; Watch

Arun Vijay's action thriller, Sinam first look teaser was recently released on the official YouTube channel of the film's maker. Actor Arun took to his Instagram handle and shared the news of the teaser release with his fans. Sinam first look teaser looks action-packed and rip-roaring. Take a look at Arun Vijay's Sinam teaser.

'Sinam' teaser out!

The Tamil action teaser opens with thrilling music. As the frame begins, the lead actor Arun Vijay is spotted sitting alone on a bench in heavy rains. The camera focuses on Arun's character and he says in Tamil, "Not just me, everyone should be enraged". He continues, "Only then will these miscreants get scared".

The camera then moves towards Arun's deadly eyes, and he says, "They should be scared!". As the teaser progresses, it flashes stills from the film, like a recalling memory. And towards the end, a young girl's voice can be heard saying, "dad". The 45 seconds clip ends with, "coming soon". Check out the thrilling teaser of Sinam below.

Watch Sinam's official teaser:

Netizens' reactions

Netizens and fans went gaga over the Sinam first look teaser. They were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the YouTube users commented, "Arun Vijay in police role MASS", while another added, "Hope... This movie will be a benchmark for Arun Vijay Sir".

Another netizen commented, "Teaser has nothing significant in it . But. Still it keeps the hope high". One of Arun Vijay's fan added, "The hero returns, get ready for the climax blast and rock it keep it up and well done sir". Take a look at some more reactions below.

The lead actor Arun Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared the news of teaser release with fans. He posted a cover photo of the film. In this picture, Arun Vijay was spotted in a police officer's get up. The Instagram image read as "Official teaser" "Arun Vijay in Sinam". Sharing the poster of Sinam on social media, Arun Vijay wrote, "Here's #Sinam teaser for you'll!

Link in bio.. https://youtu.be/FgvkU-RjtEQ". Take a look at Arun Vijay's Instagram post.

