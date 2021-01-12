Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Message For Sakshi Tanwar On The Occasion Of Her B'day

Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to one of her oldest collaborators, Sakshi Tanwar, with a throwback picture of the two from 2019. In the image below, one can see that Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar posed for the shutterbugs at what appears to be an important event. Ekta Kapoor, as one can see in the image below, went for a contemporary outfit while Tanwar chose to stick to a traditional dress code. The image also sees Ekta Kapoor heaping praises on the actor who was the leading lady in one of the very first soap operas that was created by Ekta Kapoor, namely Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The image can be found below as well as on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram handle.

Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's picture:

The story of Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar:

The initial chapters of what is considered to be one of the longest-running partnerships between an actor and a producer in the history of Indian TV began when the head honcho of Balaji, Ekta, casted a newcome, Sakshi, in a soap opera about a woman who was the ideal daughter-in-law to a suburban family and the ideal wife to her husband. That show came to be known as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The soap opera, which successfully was on-air for a total of eight years (2000-2008) also starred the likes of Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, and Achint Kaur, amongst others. After Sakshi's stint in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, the actor went on to become a part of yet another of Ekta's television show, namely Bade Acche Lagte Hain. In the show, Ram Kapoor of Kasamh Se fame was seen as the husband to Sakshi's character, Priya.

As of now, Tanwar is essaying one of the main leads in a show known as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is an AltBalaji Original web show which can be seen as the reunion of Bade Acche Lagte Hain co-stars Tanwar and Kapoor. Additionally, Tanwar can be seen as Nandita Hariprasad in a series known as Mission Over Mars, which is also an AltBalaji Original.

