'Kumkum Bhagya' January 26 2021 Spoiler: Abhi Held At Gunpoint?

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 25 episode, Meera happily agrees to let Abhi and Pragya marry each other. She decides to sacrifice her love for the sake of Abhi's happiness. She says her name is 'Meera', named after the saint who sacrificed her life for the love of Lord Krishna. Similarly, she will be sacrificing her love for someone else's happiness. Meera video-calls Aliya and shows her Abhi and Pragya's wedding being held at the temple. Aliya loses her cool when she comes to know Abhi and Pragya are back together.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Talks About Getting Arrested In 2014, Says 'not My Finest Hour'

Meanwhile, Dadi and Sarita also come to know that Abhi and Pragya are getting married again. Aliya swears to separate them again but Purab tells her that she will face defeat in every step of her life now, for hurting a lot of people in the past. Ranbeer reaches the temple to find Dadi and Sarita there. He decides to change his plan. On the other hand, a shooter decides to kill Abhi but keeps missing his target. Abhi and Pragya run to save their lives.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Marries Childhood Sweetheart Natasha Dalal, Actor Shares Wedding Pics

Kumkum Bhagya January 26, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 26 episode, Abhi and Pragya are happily smiling to be married to each other again. Abhi tells Pragya that he has seen a lot of sorrows in life and promises to never leave Pragya. He tells her that their relationship should be about equality and she should promise to never leave him too. Pragya willingly promises Abhi that she will never leave him. Just then, the shooter finds his way to Abhi and aims a gun at him. He says he always fulfills the wishes of a person who is about to die.

Also Read: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Spend Quality Time With Robin Uthappa, Wife; Excite 'Rahiya' Fans

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic TV show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jhan in the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya. The show follows their love and the challenges they face together as a couple. After the show took a 20-year-old leap, their twin daughters, Rhea and Prachi were introduced. Currently, on the show, a boy named Ranbeer falls in love with Abhi and Pragya's daughter Prachi.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Pragya Asks Abhi To Marry Her Right Away!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.