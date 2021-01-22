'Kumkum Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Pragya Asks Abhi To Marry Her Right Away!

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 21 episode, Abhi and Pragya set out to the temple to get married after Pragya ruins the mandap. Abhi learns that Pragya is on her way to the temple and asks the rituals to take place faster. Purab tells Pragya about the temple where Abhi and Meera are about to get married. Alia tries hard to stop Purab from telling Pragya Abhi's location, but he helps Pragya. Meanwhile, a hitman is hired to shoot Abhi and aims the gun at him just when Pragya confesses that Alia tricked her to sign the divorce papers. She also confesses that she regrets losing him, years ago.

Meanwhile, Prachi finds something fishy when Shahana and Palak give her a dress to wear. Prachi denies to wear it and decided to speak to Palak, who almost confesses what's happening but Ranbeer reaches the temple on time and handles the situation. On the other hand, Rhea learns that Ranbeer is in the same temple as Abhi and Meera. She sets off to marry Ranbeer in the temple right away.

'Kumkum Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 22 episode, Pragya tells Abhi that if he thinks the divorce papers are right and she's wrong, marriage will take place right in the temple. She tells him that he will have to marry her right there in the temple. Pragya tells Abhi that she wants her husband, her marriage, and her rights back. Pragya gets emotional and tells Abhi that he will have to marry her, no matter what.

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs on ZEE TV during the weekdays. The show stars actors Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, and Vin Rana in the lead roles. It follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya who are deeply in love and get married, but several misunderstandings between them make them go separate ways. The show has now taken a 20-year leap and introduced Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. It simultaneously follows the love story of Prachi, Ranbeer, and Rhea.

