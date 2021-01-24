KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spend quality time with Robin Uthappa, wife; excite 'Rahiya' fans

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media activity has not left much doubt in the minds of their fans on their alleged relationship. And there was another post that seemed to confirm the rumoured couple’s equation as spent some quality time together. They were accompanied by former Team India player Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal.

READ: KL Rahul Displays Rumoured GF Athiya Shetty's Love For Cakes With Quirky Before-after Pics

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spend time together

In a photo shared by Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal on Instagram, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty being snapped together did not go unnoticed. The rumoured star couple were seated facing each other as they sat with their friends for a meal, as they turned around for a photograph.

In the caption, Shheethal conveyed her gratitude about being ‘blessed’ to have ‘grown up having the most amazing friends’. With hashtags like 'grateful' and more, she added that they had become a family from the very beginning and that it kept 'growing'at every stage of life.

READ: KL Rahul Obliges Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty As She Shares What Makes Her Happy

The photo sent their fan clubs of Rahul and Athiya in joy. They conveyed their delight, even using the short form for their names ‘Rahiya.’

Athiya had recently shared an ‘unseen picture’ with the Team India star during a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans.

Right from KL Rahul revealing how cake made her happy to commenting a flowers emoji when she shared that flowers made her happy, the duo continued to make headlines.

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Rahul, who returned midway from the Australian tour, will be a part of England's tour to India.

READ: Athiya Shetty Shares 'unseen' Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul

READ: When Athiya Shetty Imitated Her Favorite Dialogue From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.