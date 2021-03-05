'Kumkum Bhagya' March 5 Written Update: Ranbir & Prachi Part Ways, Pragya Breaks Down

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Tanu learns about Pragya's new plan and tells the latter she has her back. Meanwhile, Prachi looks for Ranbir everywhere in college after Palak spills the beans about the fake marriage to her. Ranbir informs Palak that he will handle it. Meanwhile, Pragya makes an effort to meet Abhi in the house.

Kumkum Bhagya 5 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 5 episode, Prachi loses her cool on Ranbir and raises her hand on him, but the latter stops her from doing so. Ranbir then decides to let her pour her heart out and requests her to slap him. Ranbir then tells her about the fake marriage and informs her that he did not want it to happen in betrayal and hence, he stepped out of it. Prachi is shocked to learn about all this and she tells him that it wasn't expected of him. A shattered Ranbir breaks down after she leaves. Ranbir tells her that he loves her but says she doesn’t love him.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa's' Madalsa Sharma Recalls 2020 Memories, Drops Delayed #savagelovechallenge Clip

Pragya, on the other hand, locks herself in the room and cries. Sarita consoles her and tells her the fight is going to be tough for her. Pragya recalls all the bad memories about Abhi and gets scared about his present situation. She thinks Aliya will ruin her and his life in no time. Pragya informs Sarita about Abhi's health and adds that he's started behaving childish and doesn't remember anything. Pragya continues that it is all happening due to the shot on his head. She says that Abhi got scared after seeing her and also bit her.

Pragya recalls the time when Aliya had beaten him so badly. Meanwhile, a broken Prachi meets Shahana and tells her that Ranbir cheated on her. She tells her about his fake plan of getting Palak married. Ranbir, on the other hand, thinks of a new plan to win Prachi back. He exercises in anger and decides to get to any lengths to apologise to her. Prachi informs Shahana that she cannot forgive him.

Also Read | Hema Malini Reveals On Indian Idol 12 Basanti Was One Of The Toughest Roles She Played

Also Read | Saba Ali Khan Digs Out Unseen Family Pics From Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal's Wedding

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her Look In New Poster Of 'Saina' | See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.