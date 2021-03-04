'Anupamaa's' Madalsa Sharma Recalls 2020 Memories, Drops Delayed #savagelovechallenge Clip

On Thursday afternoon, Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ show, Anupamaa, alongside Rupali Ganguly and Sudhansu Pandey, took to Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of what she did while staying indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Madalsa’s video, she looked tensed as she recalled the pandemic, the bush fires, the racism conflicts, riots, volcanic eruptions and the global lockdown. She imitated and showed how her daughter in 2040 will learn about the 2020 scenario.

In the latter part of the video, Madalsa grooved to the beats of Jason Derulo’s Savage Love and gave a sneak peek into what she was up to at home. She then went on to thank the singer for giving the world this tune to dance on. “I’m sure we all have done this one during the lockdown”, she penned while sharing a glimpse of her delayed '#Savagelovechallenge'. Sharma pulled off a floral dress and opted for flashy glasses.

Madalsa drops #Savagelovechallenge video

Anupamaa's Kavya often shares BTS pics and videos on Instagram. Recently, she shared an adorable video with her co-star Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Hasmukh in the daily soap. Madalsa Sharma shared a glimpse of how the duo passed time on the sets while they were shooting for Vanraj's birthday party segments. The duo danced to the tunes of Malkit Singh’s Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha. They lip-synced the song and performed the signature step. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, "This what we do in between shots! With the cutest soul on set!".

As per the current track of Anupamaa, the entire team is elated as Paras Kalnawat returned to sets after 16 days post fighting Coronavirus. The makers had halted his shooting for a few days since he was home quarantined. The show is witnessing some high-end drama as Samar expresses his love for Nandini while his family heads out to meet their cousin. Vanraj, who has just regained his trust in his son, loses his cool after he sees him romance with Nandini. Take a look at the promo here.

