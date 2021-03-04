Hema Malini Reveals On Indian Idol 12 Basanti Was One Of The Toughest Roles She Played

Bollywood actor Hema Malini is set to appear in the upcoming weekend episode of Indian Idol 12. The actor was seen enjoying the performances of the contestants. She also shared a few anecdotes from her film career. Hema Malini mentioned that Basanti in Sholay was one of the toughest roles she ever played.

Hema Malini on playing Basanti in Sholay

In the upcoming episode, Bollywood actor Hema Malini will be seen gracing the event with her appearance. The judges and the contestants welcomed her with huge applaud. Contestant Sayli sang the songs Waada toh Nibhaya and Hawa ke Saath Saath. Her performance was enjoyed by the judges and the guest. After her performance, she asked Hema about her role as Basanti in Sholay. She asked her about the scene where she had to walk on broken glass pieces. Hema Malini revealed it was plastic where she was dancing on, but the expressions were the highlight of the entire scene.

She shared, "Sholay is a cult movie but I must add that it was one of the toughest roles I had acted because of various conditions. Majorly I was shooting barefoot that to in Bangalore in the month of May." She mentioned that the floor was always very hot and walking barefoot was very tough especially if one is supposed to shoot in the afternoon." She added that the weather conditions made the shooting a little difficult than normal. However, she said, "the overall experience of shooting with everyone would always be cherished.” She also performed with the contestants on one of her songs.

More about Indian Idol 12

There was a time in India where singing was only considered a hobby but with time singing transformed into a full-fledged career. Indian Idol has made it possible to give talented and hardworking singers a chance to prove themselves in the industry. Every year contestants from different parts of the country give an audition to make their dream come true and become a singer professionally. This year's season has several talented singers from all over the country. The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar. Several celebrities like Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Pyarelal and many more made an appearance on the show.

