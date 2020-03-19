'Kumkum Bhagya' PREVIEW March 19 2020: Abhi & Pragya Reminisce Kiara's Fond Memories

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 18 episode, Aryan notices that there is no memory card in Prachi's phone. Prachi realises that someone must have stolen the card when she fell down unknowingly. While Prachi and Pallavi yell at Ranbir for getting drunk, Prachi tells Ranbir that he ruined the plan by drinking bhang. Aaliya accuses Pallavi of stealing Prachi's memory card. But the twist in the tale comes to light when Abhi and Pragya bump into each other.

Kumkum Bhagya preview March 19 2020

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Aaliya Ruins Prachi's Plan To Save Ranbir

Prachi is extremely angry with Ranbir for getting drunk at the party. And now, Pallavi tells Aaliya that Prachi has recorded the video that will save Ranbir. However, when Pallavi watches the clip she finds that it somehow does not work. Prachi is shocked and ponders as to how the video is missing from her phone.

When Aryan notices that Prachi’s memory card itself is missing from the phone, he then thinks someone has done it on purpose. Aryan questions Aaliya whether or not she has robbed the memory card but Aaliya leaves no stone unturned in convincing him that she is innocent. On the other hand, Prachi tells Shahana that Ranbir proposed to her at the Holi party.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 12, 2020 preview: Meera to find out Abhi and Pragya's relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya preview March 19 2020, that is in tonight’s episode fans will get a glimpse of Pragya telling Sarita that she first became a mother to Kiara. She also tells that she never imagined a life without Kiara, but she is still going on with whatever life is granting her. Pragya shows her a photo of Kiara and misses her fond memories. On the other hand, even Abhi is in his room talking to Meera about Kiara. He shares that Kiara always loved to play Holi and that they enjoyed the festivities with utmost grace. Abhi and Pragya cannot stop talking about Kiara and her favourite festival.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Aaliya Deletes Maya's Confession

Kumkum Bhagya preview March 19 2020 video:

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya cast dance to the tunes of 'Balam Pickari', watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.