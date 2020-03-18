'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Aaliya Ruins Prachi's Plan To Save Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya's March 18, 2020, episode starts with Sarita Behen waking up Ranbir. She tells him that Prachi took a video of Maya's confession. Pallavi and Prachi then arrive at the scene. Pallavi spots Aaliya and calls her over, telling her that Prachi took the video and that Ranbir can now be saved.

Prachi then gives her phone to Pallavi and asks her to look for the video. However, when Pallavi looks for the video, she realises that the phone's memory is empty. Prachi thinks that Pallavi found out about Ranbir's confession and gets worried. Pallavi then calls Prachi over and shows her the phone. Prachi is shocked to see that there are no videos on her phone.

Aryan then notices that there is no memory card in Prachi's phone. Prachi realises that someone must have stolen the card when she fell down. Aaliya thanks Prachi for trying to save Ranbir and tells her that there is still more time to try out new plans. She then leaves and goes to her own room. On the way to her room, Aaliya thinks that she can always save Ranbir later, but first she must break apart Ranbir and Prachi's love.

Prachi and Pallavi then yell at Ranbir for getting drunk. Prachi tells Ranbir that he ruined the plan by drinking bhang. Ranbir is still drunk and does not understand why they are angry at him. Meanwhile, Aryan confronts his mother, Aaliya, and accuses her of stealing Prachi's memory card. He tells her that she was near Prachi's phone when it fell and also points out that she was not surprised when there was no video on the phone.

However, Aaliya manipulates Aayran and tells him that she would never do something like that. Aaliya adds that she also wants to save Ranbir, so she would never do something that would get him in trouble. Aryan believes her lies and apologises to her. Later, Prachi and Shahana return home and start talking. Shahana asks Prachi why she was so angry with Ranbir. Prachi initially tries to avoid the question, but she finally tells Shahana that Ranbir confessed his love to her when he was drunk.

