'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Aaliya Deletes Maya's Confession

Kumkum Bhagya's March 17, 2020, episode starts with Pragya and Pallavi going to meet Abhi and Vikram. However, when Pragya gets there, Abhi is already gone. Abhi hears Pragya's voice and misses her, but as he cannot see her, he thinks that he is just imagining her voice.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for March 17, 2020

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 13, 2020: Ranbir drinks Bhang meant for Maya

Meanwhile, Sarita Behen asks Prachi if she got Maya's confession. Prachi is still confused by Ranbir's accidental confession and gets angry at him. She then tells Sarita Behen that she only wanted to help Ranbir but she does not have any relationship with him. Shahana asks Prachi why she is so angry, but Prachi refuses to answer her.

Sarita then asks Prachi about the video. However, Prachi is reluctant to show them the video as it also contains Ranbir's confession. Prachi then says that she will directly show the video to Pallavi and then go home. However, on the way, they see Ranbir asleep next to Maya.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 12, 2020: Pragya plans to get Maya drunk

Sarita Behen asks Prachi to wake Ranbir up. However, when she goes to wake him up, Prachi starts to remember all the good moments they shared together and realizes that she loves him too. At the same time, Aaliya spies over Prachi and wonders what to do about her. She also overhead Ranbir's confession and wonders how to break them apart. Sarita Behen realises that someone is spying on them and decides to go and investigate.

While Prachi tries to wake Ranbir up, he suddenly grabs her hand. They then share a romantic moment together. Meanwhile, Aaliya plans to steal the recording from Prachi so that Pallavi does not find out about Ranbir's love for Prachi. Aaliya decides to ruin Prachi's life so that Rhea can get married to Ranbir. She overhears Pallavi and Dadi praising Prachi and gets enraged.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: Abhi-Pragya reunite at Holi party

Aaliya then trips Prachi and steals her phone. Prachi gets up and looks for her phone but is unable to find it. Aaliya quickly deletes the video and then throws it back on the ground. Aaryan notices Aaliya and notices that something is weird about her behaviour. Once Prachi finds her phone, she tells everyone that it has the evidence required to save Ranbir.

Sarita Behen forces Ranbir to wake up. Once he is awake, she tells him that they have the evidence they need and tells him that Prachi recorded the video. They then wait for Prachi and Ranbir's family to return.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 16, 2020: Ranbir confesses to Prachi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.