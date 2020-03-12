'Kumkum Bhagya' March 12, 2020 Preview: Meera To Find Out Abhi And Pragya's Relationship?

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 pm on weekdays. After completing more than 1000 episodes, the show is still ruling the BARC charts. Kumkum Bhagya is known for its iconic jodi of Abhi and Pragya. After the show had a spin-off, the duo is seen staying away from each other, however, the latest preview of Kumkum Bhagya gives a hint that the audience may witness the most awaited reunion.

Kumkum Bhagya new preview

In the last episode, the audience witnessed Pragya reaching the Mehra residence for Holi celebrations. Later, Pragya reminisces her memories with Abhi and gets emotional thinking about the same. Pragya, until now, doesn’t have the knowledge that the house belongs to Abhi.

Meanwhile, someone hugs Abhi from behind and accidentally spills colour on his clothes. He angrily goes back inside the house to change his outfit. In the Holi celebrations, Prachi and Ranbir indulge in a fun banter where Prachi accepts the challenge of putting colour on him.

In the latest preview, the audience would witness Prachi and Ranbir playing Holi together. Pragya goes inside the Mehra residence where she meets Meera in the kitchen. Meera questions her why she did not play Holi. Pragya gets overwhelmed and opens up about her past life and reveals that she didn’t play Holi because the one she plays Holi with is not with her anymore.

Meera gets suspicious about what she said. It would be interesting to see if Meera finds out about Pragya’s real identity and if Pragya meets Abhi in these Holi celebrations.

