'Kumkum Bhagya' Release New Promo, Irate Fans Say They Are "done With Abhi And Pragya"

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular daily soaps on ZeeTV. Starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the roles of Abhi and Pragya, the show follows their love story from being a romantic couple to becoming dotting parents to their twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. After years of being separated due to a few misunderstandings, the couple finally came together because of Meera. Their reunion brought happiness amongst their fans but it seems the makers decided that happiness will be short-lived. The recent promo gave a glimpse of upcoming Kumkum Bhagya's episodes.

Netizens tired of Abhi and Pragya's separation story-line

Bhagya se kumkum mit gaya ussi ke haathon se, jo tha uss Kumkum ka guroor. Kya #AbhiGya ho jaayenge humesha ke liye ek dooje se door? Dekhiye #KumkumBhagya, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #Promo @sritianne@SHABIRAHLUWALIA pic.twitter.com/CRYtBJ1i9O — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) February 15, 2021

Abhi and Pragya are on the verge of separation again as Abhi gets shot by a bullet on his head, and he falls off a cliff. This storyline is sure to bring a new twist to the story but netizens seem to be tired of the separation of the protagonists. The show also hints that Abhi might end up losing his life and leave Pragya all alone.

Abhi and Pragya are known for their sparkling chemistry on the show. And moreover, fans love watching them together as a couple. Watching them be away from each other breaks their hearts and this separation again has highly disappointed fans. Several fans demanded makers to start a fresh track of Abhi and Pragya as a couple. One Twitter user tweeted that the show needs some good actions and makers should stop dragging the current story track. Another Twitter user wrote, "Watching Dusripidhi is a torture, time for AbhiGya Reincarnation."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the new promo.

We dont want Abhigya reunion and looking like parents and play the supportive role their own show we want Tisha young fresh track bcoz kkb is always our Tisha #kumkumbhagya #EndKKBDusriPidhi #ReincarnateAbhiGya — stylishqueen (@stylishqueen26) February 16, 2021

Its high time makers & channel , there is no Story left to explore anymore in this track , having talented actors like SHABIR & SRITI as leads but wasting them & not utilising their hardwork at all !! @ZeeTV @BTL_Balaji#EndkkBDusripidhi #ReincarnateAbhiGya #KumkumBhagya — ∆ ! $ # B ∆ B € ¥ 👶🏻🤓 (@AishuxBabey) February 15, 2021

#kumkumbhagya everything is duplicated .. If you do not have anything new to present to the fans end it all ..with each track the same ends we are tired of repetition .. You write or make fun of the fans — Reem (@Reemreem102) February 15, 2021

Please makers this time make this happen 😭😭😭 please please please give a fresh start to AbhiGya without dusripidhi — Pragya Abhi The Rockstar 🎸 (@abhigyalovetown) February 16, 2021

Getting feels of first kidnapping gun shot as well lonavla car crash.#kumkumbhagya Well made promo though sad but can take if it brings better story content with just #Abhigya — Laya (@Layav9) February 15, 2021

We want #Abhigya reincarnation in #kumkumbhagya ❤️ Not interested in flop pidhi. — Yuli ❤️ Abhigya / Tisha (@The_bestabhigya) February 15, 2021

@ZeeTV plz its high time end that dushri pidhi garbage its already damaged our kkb plz start fresh track of #Abhigya #tisha #ReincarnateAbhigya #KumKumBhagya — loyalfan❤ (@prettytishajan) February 15, 2021

its high time we get Reincarnation track in #kumkumbhagya this dusri pidhi already ruin kumkumbhagya completely now we want fresh story on #Abhigya and reincarnation is best option #ReincarnateAbhiGya #EndKKBDusriPidhi #kumkumbhagya — 6YearsOfAbhigya🎸👓 (@DipikaGallery) February 15, 2021

Watching dusri pidhi is torture... Time to #ReincarnateAbhiGya and bring in a new story with tisha — priyanka (@priyanka1112) February 15, 2021

Need some good actions, high time track should change how long drag fest of Dusripidhi 🙄 @ZeeTV — Chocoxholicx (@Chocoxholicxx) February 16, 2021

