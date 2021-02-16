Last Updated:

'Kumkum Bhagya' Release New Promo, Irate Fans Say They Are "done With Abhi And Pragya"

The makers of 'Kumkum Bhagya' released the new promo of the show denoting Abhi and Pragya's separation. However, netizens seem disappointed by this track.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular daily soaps on ZeeTV. Starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the roles of Abhi and Pragya, the show follows their love story from being a romantic couple to becoming dotting parents to their twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. After years of being separated due to a few misunderstandings, the couple finally came together because of Meera. Their reunion brought happiness amongst their fans but it seems the makers decided that happiness will be short-lived. The recent promo gave a glimpse of upcoming Kumkum Bhagya's episodes.

Netizens tired of Abhi and Pragya's separation story-line

Abhi and Pragya are on the verge of separation again as Abhi gets shot by a bullet on his head, and he falls off a cliff. This storyline is sure to bring a new twist to the story but netizens seem to be tired of the separation of the protagonists. The show also hints that Abhi might end up losing his life and leave Pragya all alone.

Abhi and Pragya are known for their sparkling chemistry on the show. And moreover, fans love watching them together as a couple. Watching them be away from each other breaks their hearts and this separation again has highly disappointed fans. Several fans demanded makers to start a fresh track of Abhi and Pragya as a couple. One Twitter user tweeted that the show needs some good actions and makers should stop dragging the current story track. Another Twitter user wrote, "Watching Dusripidhi is a torture, time for AbhiGya Reincarnation."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the new promo.

Also Read:  Kumkum Bhagya February 12 Spoiler: Will Abhi End Up Dying In An Accident?

One Twitter user demanded the makers to reunite Abhi and Pragya as a couple. Another user wrote that it's high time that the makers and channel should introduce a new storyline since there is no story left to explore in this track and having talented actors like Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as leads is a waste if their talent is not being utilised well. One Twitter user also wrote that fans are tired of the track. Check out the tweets: 

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 11 February, 2021 Written Update: Abhi Learns Ashok's Truth & Saves Pragya

Also Read; 'Kumkum Bhagya' 10 Feb Written Update: Abhi-Pragya In Love, Former Realises Ashok's Lie

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT