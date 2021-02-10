'Kumkum Bhagya' 10 Feb Written Update: Abhi-Pragya In Love, Former Realises Ashok's Lie

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya get busy with the wedding festivities, Digvijay's police kill the innocent officers. Abhi makes Pragya jealous by talking to Neha and her friends. Digvijay's officers leave and set a new trap to kill Abhi. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 10 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 10 episode, Abhi and Pragya romance in public. The former requests his wife to kiss him in front of everyone. However, Pragya denies it. She tells him that they got married when no one was around so it makes no sense to kiss in front of everyone. She requests him to go to the room with her. A sad Abhi tells her that he will not talk to her until she kisses him. Pragya rushes to keep an eye on his whereabouts and soon watches him talking to Neha and her friends. She feels jealous and gets the kumkum box. Abhi fills her forehead and then she plants a kiss on his cheeks, leaving him swooning. Abhi mentions that she's looking like a Morni.

After the dance, Pragya goes into the room to rest up. She stumbles upon a photo frame and notices that Ashok is friends with the goons who were following them and were willing to kill her husband. As soon as she goes to tell Abhi about it, Ashok's wife hits her and she faints. Dadi worries at home about the duo's safety. Ashok's wife takes an unconscious Pragya along with her and decides to lock her up somewhere until her husband arrives.

Abhi screeches her name and asks everyone about her but in vain. The Panditji informs Dadi that the rituals cannot take place as something very bad is going to happen. The air becomes breezy and soon the curtains in the house start flying. Abhi tries to find Pragya everywhere but Ashok's wife plays smart and takes her somewhere far.

