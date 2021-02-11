Kumkum Bhagya 11 February, 2021 Written Update: Abhi Learns Ashok's Truth & Saves Pragya

The upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which will air on February 11, starts with Abhi searching Pragya and Ashok's wife sees coming him. She distracts him when he encounters her to get a lead about Pragya. As Abhi goes to another direction, Varsha takes away Pragya. Meanwhile, Daadi and Saritha decide to perform a pooja for eight hours for Abhi and Pragya's well-being. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's February 11 episode.

Abhi finds Pragya

As Varsha and Ashok's mother continue tricking Abhi to keep him away from Pragya, the latter gains consciousness. While being locked inside, Pragya reveals to him that Ashok and the goons belong to the same family. Meanwhile, Varsha and her mother-in-law come and hit Abhi with a rod. They try to stop him but in vain. Abhi ties them and opens the door to save Pragya.

Abhi and Pragya escape from the storeroom

As Abhi figures out everything, he decides to call Purab, but in vain as he doesn't have a sim card. Later, Pragya suggests escaping via the window. And, the duo safely sits inside a car. Pragya scolds Abhi as he again forgets to get the right key. Meanwhile, Ashok and the shooters meet Varsha and her mother-in-law. They narrate the whole incident to them.

Ashok comes to give the final warning

As the episode progresses further, Pragya continues scolding Abhi. Meanwhile, Ashok and the killers confront them. Ashok feels delighted as Abhi and Pragya failed to escape. However, Abhi turns the table and reveals that he has the right keys of the car and drives away. On Abhi and Pragya's escape, the killer blames Ashok. Meanwhile, they hear a gunshot.

Ashok swears to kill Abhi and Pragya

On his arrival, Ashok sees Varsha dead. His mother reveals that the shooter got angry and wanted to shoot her. But Varsha took the bullet on herself. Ashok swears to take the revenge of Varsha's death by killing Abhi and Pragya. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya take a breath of relief. However, Pragya later learns that the shooters are following them in a jeep.

