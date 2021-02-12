Kumkum Bhagya February 12 Spoiler: Will Abhi End Up Dying In An Accident?

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 11 episode, Abhi looks for Pragya at the farmhouse. The fake police officer Ashok's wife Varsha and his mother manage to manipulate Abhi but he senses something is wrong. He reaches the storeroom and starts calling out for Pragya She responds to him and finds herself locked in a storeroom. Pragya tells Abhi that the goons and the police officer are in a team. Abhi assures her that they will escape from them soon.

Abhi tries to break down the door but Varsh and Ashok's mother hit Abhi. He ties them and manages to escape with Pragya. Ashok, and the goons reach the farmhouse and witness Abhi and Pragya escaping. One of them frantically kills Varsha while Ashok vows to kill Abhi. The three men then follow Abhi and Pragya, to kill them. Meanwhile, the Pandit tells Dadi and Sarla that the puja should not be stopped at any cost, or this will bring danger to Abhi and Pragya.

Kumkum Bhagya February 12 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 12 episode, Dadi and Sarita are engrossed in the puja when Aliya comes there and douses the fire. This leaves Dadi and Sarita hurt and shocked at the same time. Purab gets a call from the inspector that the killers are still behind Abhi and Pragya. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya escape from the farmhouse in a car while two men wait in a truck for them to arrive. As their car passes by the truck, the men hit Abhi's car and the two are about to fall off a ledge. Will Abhi end up dying in an accident?

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the love story of Abhi and Pragya, characters played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show also stars Shikha Singh as Alia. The characters of Rhea and Prachi are portrayed by Pooja Banerjee and Mughda Chaphekar, respectively. In current episodes of the show, Abhi and Pragya remarry but their happiness is short-lived as a few men are hired to kill them.

