'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 13: Sanju Keeps Prachi At Knifepoint

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi questions Ranbir as to why he came there. He replies by giving two reasons. Ranbir also asks Prachi about her sadness when he went away. After this, Prachi shows the jewellery to him and questions about its presence on the dressing table. However, Ranbir denies having any information about it. A furious Prachi reveals that the jewellery was hers and that he stole it. Ranbir accuses her of keeping it there intentionally. With a broken heart, he expresses how much he cares about her.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update

As a song starts playing in the background, Ranbir tells Prachi that she has hurt him and leaves. While she stands still, Prachi yells at him to go away. However, she believes that Ranbir will return before counting until twenty. Meanwhile, Sanju and the goons witness Ranbir coming outside and cover their faces. When Ranbir recognises Sanju’s voice and attempts to visit him, someone presses the horn. Later on, Sanju asks Rhea whether her Buji had sent anyone to steal the money. But Rhea refuses and gets angry with him. Aaliya picks up the call and asks Rhea to wait for the good news. Sanju reveals how much he dislikes Rhea’s Buji and wears the mask before proceeding to steal.

On the other hand, Prachi waits for Ranbir to return, while Shahana asks whether he came before. While the duo is having a conversation about him, Sanju sends goons inside the house and asks them to turn off the fuse when someone appears. He immediately locks Prachi’s room door and informs them that everyone was awake. She attempts to open the door. Sahana questions if Ranbir locked it from outside. But Prachi says that he will never do this. Sanju then asks his men to search the entire house.

Meanwhile, Pragya seems worried and calls Prachi. The former tells that they need to go out and reach her home as the money is inside her room. Later on, Rhea calls Sanju and attempts to talk, but he interrupts by talking about the network issues before disconnecting.

Suddenly, Sarita Behen sees the goons and manages to open the door. Pragya, Shahana, Prachi, and Sarita Behen beat them all. They run into the room and get money from the cupboard before calling Sanju to inform him about the same. Sanju tells Aaliya to get money, but she postpones it till the next day. But Sarita Behen hits the goons with a stick and gets hold of the money bag. They all tie the hands of Sanju’s men and ask Shahana to speak to the police when they arrive. Later on, Sanju enters the room and keeps Prachi at knifepoint.

