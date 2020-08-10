'You're The Best': Sriti Jha Pens B'day Note For 'Kumkum Bhagya' Co-star Shabir Ahluwalia

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia turned a year older on August 10. On his special day, his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha posted a hilarious video and wished Shabir. As seen in the clip, Sriti jumps from end to another, as she sings happy birthday. The still is one of Sriti and Shabir's scenes from their daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya.

On sharing the amusing video, Sriti Jha penned a note for her 'best'. She wrote, "Because I’m your number one fan forever.

Happy birthday to the best of the lot!!! You’re the best Shabir Ahluwalia. Love youuuu." As soon as Sriti Jha's post was up, Ridhima Pandit laughed and wished Shabir Ahluwalia. Fans gushed to drop hearts and laughter emoticons. Many were in awe of the Kumkum Bhagya co-stars' chemistry.

Sriti Jha's birthday post for Shabir

As Shabir Ahluwalia rings in birthday today, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans have flocked to Twitter and shared the actor's stills from Kumkum Bhagya and penned sweet wishes for him. A user wrote, "Happy birthday Rockstar may you keep on bringing us the joy and happiness you always do."

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the role of Pragya and Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. The show commenced in 2014, and since then, the duo has managed to impress fans with their on-screen chemistry. The duo has also bagged several laurels together for their performance.

Shabir Ahluwalia's career

Shabir Ahluwalia made his debut with his role in the show Hip Hip Hurray. However, he rose to fame after he was a part of the series, Kahiin to Hoga. Shabir has been a part of many daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kasamh Se, Kayamath, Laagi Tumse Lagan among others. He has been a part of shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, Celebrity Cricket League (Season 1-Season 4). Meanwhile, Shabir Ahluwalia has also hosted several shows.

As of now, he has been winning hearts with his role in Kumkum Bhagya. As per the recent episode updates, Rahul reveals Maya's plan to Ranbir and Prachi. Maya is all set to trap Ranbir. Meanwhile, Prachi gets restless at night and can't sleep.

