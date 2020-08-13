'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 12: Ranbir Tries Explaining Prachi His Feelings For Her

Kumkum Bhagya Aug 12 episode began with Alia and Rhea asking Sanju to steal money from Prachi. Sanju denies doing so. Alia gets angry at him and leaves the room. Sanju advises Rhea to stay away from Alia. Rhea explains to Sanju why stealing from Prachi is good for him. She says if he does not do so, Prachi and Ranbir will get married, and he will be left alone.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, while Ranbir drives to Prachi’s house, he gets a call from Maya. Unaware of who is calling, Ranbir picks up the call. Maya asks him to talk to her uncle. Maya’s uncle asks Ranbir when he is going to pick up Maya for the wedding. Ranbir tells him that he is not going to the wedding. He also adds that he is going towards Prachi’s house for some office work. Maya and her uncle get furious and decide to meet Pragya. Maya’s uncle says he will ask Pragya to keep Prachi away from Ranbir.

Rhea tells Sanju that this is his last chance to win Prachi and he needs to help her. She explains to him that if he steals the company’s money from Prachi, her name will be spoiled and everyone will be against her. Sanju agrees with Rhea and tells her that he will steal the money tonight. As Sanju and Rhea decide about the plan, Abhi enters Rhea’s room. He asks her why she didn’t go to the wedding. Rhea says she was not feeling well. Abhi says even he was not in the mood.

Rhea gets scared as Sanju hides in her room. Abhi asks Rhea to come along with him to the kitchen, and they shall cook something. Abhi hears some noise and asks Rhea who is there in her room. He starts checking her room. Rhea sneezes and tells Abhi that she thinks she is sick. Abhi asks her to make soup. Rhea and Abhi leave her room. Sanju also exits.

In the latest Kumkum Bhagya episode, Ranbir tries to enter Prachi’s room from the window. Prachi thinks he is a robber and gets a stick to hit him. Pragya hears the noise and wakes up. She also feels it’s a robber. Prachi starts hitting Ranbir thinking he is a robber. When Ranbir takes her name, she realises it’s Ranbir. She asks what he was doing in her bedroom. Ranbir tells her that he was missing her. Prachi asks why he was even missing her.

Sanju, along with his two associates, plans to steal the money from Prachi. He stands outside her house and explains the plan. Rhea calls him asking about money; he tells her that he will call her once the work is done. Meanwhile, in Prachi’s room, Prachi and Ranbir have a banter. She tells him that if Pragya sees him here, it will be a problem. At the same time, Pragya knocks at Prachi’s door. She opens the door.

Pragya tells her she heard voices from her room, and she thinks someone was in her room. Ranbir hides behind her door. Sarita behen comes and asks why the light is on. Prachi closes the window. Sanju tries to unlock her window with tools. Pragya and Sarita behen leave Prachi’s room. Ranbir comes out and tries to express his feelings to Prachi. But he fails. She leaves her room.

Sanju sees Ranbir in Prachi’s room but does not recognise him in the dark. He thinks Rhea asked someone else to steal the money. He tries calling Rhea, but she doesn’t pick the call. Pragya asks Shahana to sleep in Prachi’s room, but Prachi tells her that she saw cockroaches in her room, so Shahana goes back to her room.

