Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 3 | Aaliya Gets Arrested

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 3

The last episode of Kumkum Bhagya ended with someone ringing the doorbell of Aaliya and Rhea's house. Aaliya was afraid that it was the police as she had just hit Disha with her car. Today's episode opens with Meera opening the door to find the inspector. The inspector comes in and tells her that he has an arrest warrant for Aaliya. Meanwhile, Pragya and Purab have a heartfelt chat in the hospital.

Meera tells the inspector that she will bring Aaliya. Rhea tells Aaliya to hide and then Aaliya hugs her and says that she loves her more than anyone else in the world. Meera comes in to call Aaliya but Rhea tires to tell her that Aaliya is innocent. finally, Aaliya comes down and goes to the inspector. Rhea comes down as well and tells the inspector that Aaliya is innocent and tries to interfere with the arrest. The police tell everyone in the room that it was Prachi who informed them of Aaliya's crime, and Rhea says that Prachi is a lier.

Aaliya is arrested but Rhea keeps trying to interfere. The only reason she is not arrested as well is that the police think of her as a kid and do not want to arrest her as well. Aaliya tells Rhea that she did not hit Disha on purpose and asks Rhea to go talk to Prachi. The police say that if Prachi takes back the complaint then they would let Aaliya go.

Rhea calls Prachi and threatens her. Meanwhile, Vikram goes to the police station to bail out Aaliya. Once Aaliya is out of jail, the whole family gathers around her and assures her that nothing is going to happen to her. In the next scene, Rishi tells Sarita behen that he called the police. He does this became Madhu was attacked by a mysterious stranger in the kitchen. Shahana asks who it was and Madhu says that she did not see the person's face.

Rhea once again calls Prachi but this time Shahana stops her from picking up the call. Prachi says that she is angry with Rhea and wants to beat the sense of right and wrong into her. However, Shahana says that Rhea is neither Prachi's sister or friend and hence does not deserve her lectures. Back in Rhea's home, she tells her family that Prachi is not picking up the call. Then an argument breaks out between the family members due to the predicament that Aaliya is in. Dasi then tries calling Disha but nobody picks up the call. Meera says that things are going to get complicated this time.

The episode ends with Rhea coming into Prachi's house. She starts yelling and calling out Prachi's name. Sarita behen and Madhu try to stop her but she pushes them away. The Prachi comes out and asks Rhea what happened. The final scene shows Rhea looking at Prachi angrily.

