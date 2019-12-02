Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 2 | Aaliya Hits Disha With Her Car

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the Zee TV network. The show airs at 9 PM at night every weekday and has been airing for a long time now. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released today on December 2, 2019. Here is a written update for the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 2

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 26 | Abhi Is Worried About Priyanka

This episode of Kumkum Bhagya started off with Prachi and Shahana stopping at a tea shop after they had left the principal's house by cab. Prachi then says that Ranbir was an idiot who only knew how to talk. Another woman in the shop also butts into their conversation and Prachi eventually starts arguing with her as well. Shahana quickly whisks Prachi away from the scene and asks her what is wrong. Prachi wants to go back and reply to the woman she had just fought with but Shahana stops her. Prachi then reveals that she helped Ranbir because of his family and was angry with him.

After a scene with Pragya, Disha, Purab and Abhi, the scene shifts to a conversation between Abhi and Purab. Abhi tells Purab that he has to go to Delhi. Aaliya meanwhile feels that she is losing Purab and gets angry. She gets into her car and drives towards Disha. Disha is hit by the speeding Aaliya, due to which she is flung into the air and crashes into the ground a few moments later. Aaliya's assault on Disha was seen by Shahana, Prachi and Pragya.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Ranbir Reveals His Protective Nature

Later there is a conversation between Ranbir, Vikram, Pallavi and Aryan. Everyone accuses Ranbir of drinking Vodka on purpose but he says that it was an accident as he thought it was water. Ranbir and Aryan then have a discussion about their parents. Meanwhile, Prachi takes a picture of Aaliya's car's number plate. Pragya rushes to Disha to check it she was okay. Purab comes into the scene and asks what happened and Pragya says it was an accident.

Aaliya comes back home and confesses to Rhea that she committed a mistake in her anger and that the police was going to arrest her. Rhea tries to pacify her while Prachi goes to the police and shows them the number plate of the car that hit Disha. In the hospital, the doctors tell Purab and Pragya that Disha has a head injury and will require a few stitches. Purab asks the doctor if she will be fine and the doctor tells him that she will be okay after two to three days. The doctor then asks if Purab is her husband, to which he says that he is.

In the last scene of the episode, Rhea is once again trying to console Aaliya. She tells Aaliya that she will give the person who took the pictures money to silence her but it is already too late. A few moments later the doorbell rings and the final shot of the episode shows Aaliya getting scared as she thinks that it is the police.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 29: Will Priyanka Kill Rishi?

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Pragya And Abhi's Confrontation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.