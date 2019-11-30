Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 29: Will Priyanka Kill Rishi?

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular Indian TV show that airs on Zee TV network. Kumkum Bhagya airs at 9.00 pm every weekday on the network and has recently completed over 1.5k episodes. Kumkum Bhagya latest episode has just been released today on November 29, 2019. Here is a written update for the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for November 29

The episode starts off with Prachi asking Aryan to take Ranbir outside and also tells him that she could smell the scent of alcohol from his mouth. Prachi closes the windows while Aryan takes Ranbir out. Meanwhile, the principal tells his wife that he was suspicious that the thieves are students from his college. They suddenly hear the sound of a car from outside their house but before they could check, Shahana breaks a pot to distract them. The principal and his wife, Shilpa, look at the pot and the principal yells, "thief." At the same time, Shahana walks away silently to her room.

Rhea comes back to her house and tells everyone that she missed them. Rhea then asks about Aryan and Ranbir, so Pallavi says they have gone out. Meera then tells Rhea that she would talk to her later. Meanwhile, Vikram tells Pallavi that Rhea is showing interest in Ranbir.

Later in the episode, Aaliya catches hold of Pragya’s hand and asks her what happened with Bhai. She then proceeds to berate Pragya, who finally snaps and tells her to stop. The two women continue to argue and insult each other while also talking about Bhai. Finally, their argument ends but the two hate each other more than they did before.

On the other hand, Rhea is sitting in her room and remembering past events that occurred with Ranbir and Priyanka. Meera then comes to the room and tells Rhea to eat, she also says that she missed Rhea while she was away. The two then discuss Ranbir and later about the father. They then talk about their mother who Rhea thinks does not love her, but Meera assures that their mother loves her just as much as her father. Meera then leaves the room and asks Rhea to sleep.

Back at the principal's house, Sahana comes out of the house and goes to the car. Prachi scolds Ranbir for stealing the papers. The two argue and Prachi calls Ranbir selfish, Aryan then tells Ranbir to get into the car as well. Sahana and Prachi leave in a cab while Ranbir and Aryan drive off in another car. When the principal and his wife come out, there is nobody there.

While Rishi is sleeping, Priyanka sneaks into the room with a knife. She intends to kill Rishi and then herself, saying that they would be reunited in death. She is about to kill him but Madhu calls out to Rishi, which prompts Priyanka to hide. Madhu comes in and tells Rishi to help her give medicines to Sarita, who is refusing to eat them.

Disha tells Hritik to stop crying as Pragya di will be coming soon. Finally, Pragya comes into the room and she and Disha start talking. The two talk about everything that happened in the day and the arguments that they had. Meanwhile, Aaliya says that she will not allow Disha to snatch Purab from her. She then gets a call from Rhea and thinks of talking to Pragya using Rhea. She ends the episode by saying that she wants to make their lives hell.

