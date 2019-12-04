Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 4 | The Waiter Blackmails Sanju

Kumkum Bhagya is a massively popular drama show on the Zee TV network. It airs every weekday at 9 PM at night, with each episode continuing the story of the previous one. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya aired today on December 4, 2019. Here is a written update for the most recent episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 4

The last episode ended with Rhea coming into Prachi house, where she pushing Madhu hard enough that she fell onto the floor. Then Prachi comes out and asks Rhea what is happening. This episode continues from the same scene. Prachi catches hold of Rhea's hand and pulls her out of the house. Rhea then frees her arm from Prachi's grip and starts arguing with her. Rhea hates Prachi for sending Aaliya to jail but Prachi says that she only did that because Aaliya hit Disha with a car. Rhea says that Aaliya did not do it on purpose and the two continue to argue. Their argument ends with the two women hating each other even more than they did before.

Sanju and his friend then go to a restaurant where the same waiter who spiked Prachi's drink is working. The waiter observes the two for a while as they talk about their family. Meanwhile, Rhea wonders about her argument with Prachi. Abhi gets Prachi's calls but it ends right before he picks up his phone. However, he immediately gets another call but this time it is Rhea.

Abhi still thinks the call is from Prachi but he soon realizes that it is actually Rhea. He asks Rhea why she has an Indian number, and Rhea says that she is back in India. Rhea then tells Abhi about all that happened in the last episode, telling him about her argument with Prachi and how Aaliya went to jail. Abhi then later calls Purab, asking him why he did not tell him about Disha's accident. Abhi adds that he is coming to the hospital and then cuts the call. Purab wonders how Abhi found out about the accident.

While Sanju and his friends are eating at the restaurant, the waiter continues to stalk them. Sanju thinks that he has seen the waiter somewhere before but does not remember where. When Sanju leaves his seat, the waiter comes over to the table and tells Sanju's friends that the person who was sitting in the empty chair won a car and asks for that person's number. Sanju's friends give his number to the waiter, who then leaves before Sanju returns. As soon as Sanju is back at his seat, his friends surprise him by saying that he has won a car.

Rhea then comes to the police station and commands the inspector to release Aaliya but he just ignores her. She then accuses him of taking a bribe to arrest Aaliya and the Inspector gets offended. He says that if Rhea continues to argue like this he will arrest her too. Meanwhile, Vikram is arranging a lawyer to represent Aaliya.

In the final scene, Sanju is called by the waiter who asks him if he remembers the Diwali night when he gave him money to spike Prachi's drink. He then sends Sanju his selfie to jog his memory. The waiter starts blackmailing Sanju and tells him to give him money again. Sanju's friends ask him why he looks so worried and Sanju reveals to them that the waiter hired by Rhea is blackmailing him. The episode ends with Sanju saying that he will give the waiter money but will not let him reach Prachi.

