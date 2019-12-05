Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 5 | Vikram Bails Out Aaliya

Kumkum Bhagya is a highly popular drama TV shows on the Zee TV network that airs at 9 PM at night every weekday. The show is so popular that it has been on the air for over 1,500 episodes. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 5, 2019. Here is a written update for the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 5

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Pragya And Abhi's Confrontation

This episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts off with Aaliya telling Rhea to leave the police station. Vikram comes in with the lawyer and Aaliya is finally released. The inspector is annoyed but has no choice but to release Aaliya. Once she is free, Aaliya starts to plot her revenge against Prachi, thinking that she will ruin her life just like she ruined Pragya's.

Meanwhile, Disha wakes up in the hospital. Pragya comes to her side and asks her if she wants her to call the doctor. Pragya also adds that Purab has been worried ever since the accident and he would be delighted to see her awake again. Purab comes to the ward while Pragya goes out to call the doctor.

Sarita behen, Prachi, Shahana, Rishi and Madhu come back to their old house. Shahana says that the old house must have missed them all. Prachi starts taking care of Sarita Behen who is not feeling well. Shahana says that Prachi is making tea for Sarita Behen, but Sarita Behen says that she does not want Prachi's tea and requests Shahana to make a cup for her instead. Shahana goes out and meets Rishi, asking him if his attacker was a man or Priyanka. Madhu and Prachi overhear the conversation.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Ranbir Reveals His Protective Nature

Meanwhile, Priyanka is in the hotel room, when the waiter comes in to give her a newspaper. Priyanka sees that her name is in the missing person section of the paper. Priyanka recalls how she was going to kill Rishi but failed because of Madhu. She feels like calling Abhi and ask him to read her diary.

In the next scene, Abhi is seen talking to someone over the phone asking him to send him an email on whatever information he missed from the conference. He also asks the person about his flight. Abhi then decides to call Rhea. Rhea is angry and decides to not pick up the call, so Abhi calls her from an unknown number. Rhea tells him that she managed to get Aaliya out of jail without his help. Abhi realises that Rhea is upset and gives the phone back to the person he borrowed it from. He then decides to call Purab to ask him about Disha's condition.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 4 | The Waiter Blackmails Sanju

Meanwhile, Disha and Purab have a special moment in the hospital. A nurse comes in to give Disha an injection. After Disha gets the injection, Hrithik comes in and asks what happened. Disha and Hrithik talk for a while. Purab decides to go home as Aaliya might be upset with him. Abhi informs him that it was Aaliya who hit Disha to which Purab says that if it was Aaliya, then it was not an accident and she wants to kill Disha. Abhi says that Rhea wanted him to free Aaliya but he did not. Purab says that he will talk to Abhi after he comes home.

Shahana calls Pragya and asks her where she is. Pragya says that she is coming over as soon as she can. The two talk for a while. Meanwhile, Rishi sees Priyanka's missing person report in the newspaper and gets worried.

In the final scene, Dasi is seen taking to Aaliya and asks her about Purab's whereabouts. Aaliya says that he must be with Disha. Purab comes in just a few moments later. When Dasi asks about Disha's condition Purab tells her that she is fine and Pragya is with her. Dasi also asks about Pragya but Aaliya tells her to stop asking questions and go to her room.

Purab tells her not to talk to Dasi in that tone. However, Aaliya retorts by saying that Dasi is her relative and not his. She adds that he only has the right to talk to her family because of her. Purab then asks her if she wants to fight with him and Aaliya says that they are bound to fight now because he spoke about Pragya and Disha.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 2 | Aaliya Hits Disha With Her Car

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.