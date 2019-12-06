Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 6 | The Waiter Asks Sanju For 10 Lakhs

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows on the Zee TV network. It airs every night at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 6, 2019. Here is the written update for the most recent episode of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 6

The last episode ended with Aaliya and Purab starting to fight with each other. This episode starts with Aaliya taunting Dasi and asking her if she enjoyed watching the two of the fight. Purab asks Dasi to go to her room and then asks Aaliya if she was the one who hit Disha with the car. Aaliya says that it was a mistake and that she was angry because he had said that he would leave her. Purab then says that he respects their marriage and would not cheat on her. However, he adds that if she does anything to Disha he would leave her.

Pragya comes home and calls for Shahana but Madhu tells her that she is resting. Sarita behen comes in and asks about Disha. The three women then discuss Disha's condition for a while before Rishi shows up with the newspaper. Pragya sees the paper and realizes that Priyanka is on the missing person page. She then takes the paper from Rishi and thinks about checking Priyanka's diary.

Dimpy asks Rhea to come to a party but Rhea says that her mood is bad so she does not want to go. Dimpy then says that she saw Prachi on the road so Rhea goes to stop her. Rhea stops Prachi from getting into a cab and then says that she got Aaliya out of Jail and that he will now ruin Prachi's life. Prachi is unaffected and leaves.

Meanwhile, Sanju tells his friends his honeymoon plans. His friends say that he is in a one-sided love and that he and Prachi do not even have each others numbers. Sanju says that the waiter is the villain of his love story. That is when the waiter calls him and tells him to pay him ten lakhs or he will tell Prachi everything. Sanju gets worried upon hearing this.

Ranbir is in college when he sees Prachi and thinks that she will give him a lecture again. Prachi stops him and asks if he is drunk or stole the papers. Ranbir says that he did neither. Prachi and Ranbir talk for a while after this and Ranbir says that he wanted to take revenge against the principal. Meanwhile, Pragya asks Madhu for Priyanka's diary. Madhu then asks Shahana to find the diary but also tells her not to read it.

Pallavi goes to Beeji and asks her what game she is playing. She then asks Beeji to go to sleep, but Beeji says that she will not until Vikram and Ranbir come home. Vikram then comes home and asks about Ranbir's whereabouts. Beeji asks Pallavi to go and heat up Vikram’s dinner. Pragya sees Sameera, who tells her that she is getting married and shows her the wedding card. Pragya says that she thought Sameera was getting married to Veer. The two talk for a while longer before Veer comes home. Sameera introduces Veer to Pragya, who asks Veer to tell her more about himself. Veer then tells her to watch their Alt Balaji show.

