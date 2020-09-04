'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 3, 2020: Prachi Is Released From Jail

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as the lead characters. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 3, 2020. Read ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 3

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 3 episode starts as Abhi’s lawyer informs Pragya that Mr Mehra and Ranbir got Prachi bailed out of the jail. Pragya thanks the lawyer happily and ends the call. She calls for a cab and asks the cab driver to take her to the police station. She then calls Sarita behen and tells her that Prachi is going to be released from the lock-up as Mr Mehra and Ranbir proved her innocence. She tells Sarita behen that the police are about to leave Prachi soon.

Sarita behen asks Pragya not to waste any time and bring Prachi back home as Sarita behen will make all her favourite dishes. Sarita behen then asks Pragya to apologize to Mr Mehra for scolding him a lot. Pragya says okay, she will tell him that his girlfriend asked her to apologize to him. Sarita behen tells Pragya that her laugh is very sweet and it makes the other person happy. Sarita behen asks Pragya to keep smiling always, then Pragya ends the call. Sarita behen calls Shahana and informs her that Prachi is coming.

Ranbir messages Prachi and says that he is glad that she will come to the office from tomorrow and tells her that he is looking forward to seeing her in office. Prachi thanks Ranbir for taking a stand for her, supporting her, and doing so much for her. Rhea comes there and pretends to have a sprain in her leg. Pragya goes towards Rhea and asks if she is fine, Rhea apologizes for troubling her.

Just as Aaliya asks the police inspector to give her Sanju’s phone and says that maybe she can identify the voice, the police inspector refuses. Aaliya tells the police inspector that she has a doubt on someone, and if she can recognize the voice then she can help the police. Just as Aaliya takes Sanju’s phone and asks for the password, the police inspector says that “Password” is password. Aaliya drops the phone on the ground and changes it with the other phone. She says that there is no voice recording on the phone and asks the police inspector to send it to the forensic department. The police inspector says that this phone is important proof. Aaliya says in her mind that it’s not important anymore.

