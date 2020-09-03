'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 2, 2020: Abhi And Ranbir Catch Sanju

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 2, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update September 2

The episode starts as Ranbir picks up Abhi from the office and says that he was just about to call him. When Abhi asks if he was sure that the person was Sanju, Ranbir says that he is sure about it and that it was Sanju who had bailed the thieves out. Ranbir says that Sanju is involved for sure and that is why Ranbir was following him.

Abhi says that once Sanju is caught, then the entire case will be solved. Ranbir says that he has a strong intuition that Sanju is the mastermind behind everything. Abhi says that he will not leave Sanju and calls the police to where they are. Rhea comes to Sanju’s house and takes the house keys from under the flowerpot. Just as Abhi and Ranbir reach Sanju’s house, Ranbir says that he got Sanju’s address from the police station. Abhi says that he will call the police here.

Sanju thinks to himself that he shall record a video while taking money from Rhea as she is not trustworthy. Ranbir thinks Sanju is talking to himself. Abhi asks Ranbir to look for the window and Ranbir manages to get inside the house somehow. Ranbir jumps down inside from the window. Just as Rhea hears the sound of someone coming, she hides. Ranbir and Abhi catch Sanju and Sanju confesses that he did everything on someone else’s saying.

Then, Rhea calls Aaliya and tells her that dad and Ranbir had caught Sanju. Rhea informs Aaliya that they beat him up and he had confessed that he had done the theft on someone else's behest. When Aaliya asks if Sanju took her name, Rhea says that he didn’t take Aaliya’s name, but Sanju did say that he had stolen the money on some woman’s orders. Rhea tells Aaliya that Sanju’s phone does have her recording, but as it fell down, her voice was not all clear. Rhea and Aaliya are scared and think that they have to do something to save themselves.

