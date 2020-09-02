Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 1, 2020: Abhi Tries To Get Prachi Out On A Bail

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 01, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update- September 1

The episode starts as Abhi talks to his lawyer and asks him about why Prachi is not getting bail. The lawyer informs Abhi that Prachi’s bail is difficult as the theft happened in her own house. In fact, the lawyer said that her mother can be blamed too for the theft. Listening to this. Abhi gets shocked. Then, Pragya comes to Abhi’s office and says at the reception that she wants to meet Mr Mehra.

Sarita behen calls Pragya and asks her if she met Mr Mehra yet and also asks her to scold him little less, after which Pragya says that he has to hear from her today. When the receptionist informs Abhi that someone has come to meet him and is angry, Abhi asks the receptionist to ask her to wait. But, Pragya insists on meeting Abhi right away and rushes towards his cabin. When an employee stops Pragya, she asks her to let her go if the employee doesn’t want to create any scene. The employee goes to Abhi and informs him that Prachi’s mother has come and is very angry.

Meanwhile, Prachi contemplates about her feelings for Ranbir. She thinks that she feels good when he is around her and when he talks or smiles and that nothing seems to be good without him. Prachi thinks that if Ranbir gets upset then she doesn’t like that and wants him to be with her all the time. Prachi confesses to herself that if Maya would not have come in between, then she would have told Ranbir that she loves him long back.

Just as Pragya enters Abhi’s cabin, she sees a lawyer sitting over there. Thinking that the lawyer is Mr Mehra, Pragya tells him that he doesn’t care for Prachi, otherwise he wouldn’t have let her get arrested in front of his eyes. She says that he would have talked to a lawyer already instead of wasting time. The lawyer says that she is misunderstanding him as he is an actual lawyer and not Mr Mehra. Mr Mehra has gone to discuss Prachi’s case as Ranbir called him. When Pragya understands her mistake, the lawyer says it's okay, she’s a mother and she is bound to feel bad.

