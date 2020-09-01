'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 31, 2020: Ranbir Tries To Get Prachi Out Of Jail

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on August 31, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

The episode starts as Shahana informs Pragya that Prachi has been taken to the lock up. When Pragya asks about where Mr Mehra was when Prachi was getting arrested, Shahana says that he was there too. Pragya asks Sarita behen that why did he call Prachi to his house and suspected that it was to get her arrested. When Sarita behen says may be, Pragya says that she can understand everything, all this is happening because he is the owner of the company and Prachi is just an employee. Pragya says that they used to call her in every function and treat her like a family member, but if they had thought her as family then they wouldn’t have got her arrested. When Shahana tries to defend Mr. Mehra, Pragya says that she doesn’t want to hear anything in his favour.

Maya asks Ranbir if he asked money for Prachi, and says that she was made to arrange it because she would have never have agreed if she knew it was for Prachi. Rhea comes over there and tells Ranbir that she didn’t know that Prachi was unaware of all this. She asks the lady constable to take Maya out of there. As they come out, Maya tells Rhea that she has to return her favour. Rhea says that Prachi can’t bear now that Ranbir has taken Maya’s help. Rhea says that she needed to know this, because then they will never talk with each other.

Prachi gets upset and tells Ranbir that he has invited big trouble. Ranbir says he had just asked and didn’t actually take any money from her. She says that he has no idea about how they are as they will now file a dowry case on him and will make him a "ghar jamai". Just when they’re talking, Rhea comes there and asks Prachi to just behave like an employee. Ranbir asks Rhea to leave and says that it is he who will decide how she will talk to him. Constable asks Ranbir to come and informs him that the meeting time is finished. Rhea takes Ranbir from there. Sanju asks the inspector if he used to stay in Hoshiarpur. The inspector asks the thieves to sign and leaves them. Sanju then asks them to have food and meet him at their original place.

When Ranbir comes there and sees the thieves leaving, he gets shocked. The inspector informs Ranbir that they have been bailed out. Ranbir tells the inspector that there is a big game plan behind all this when the inspector says that Prachi is the one accused of stealing money and asks him to bring a bail order for her in order to get her out. Just as Rhea sees Sanju, she messages him to leave immediately. The inspector tells Ranbir that if Prachi was the mastermind then how did someone else get the thieves bail. When Ranbir asks about the person’s appearance who got them bail, the inspector tells him. Ranbir comes out and sees Sanju from behind. Just when he is about to run behind him, Rhea pretends to fall down. Ranbir holds her and misses the opportunity to catch Sanju. Rhea says that they should go towards the car now in order to leave from here.

Prachi feels bad for scolding Ranbir. Pragya comes to the police station and says that she will bring the proofs and prove her innocent. She says that first of all, she will punish Mr. Mehra for putting Prachi through all this. Prachi says to Sarita behen that Maa is misunderstanding Mr Mehra, after which Sarita behen hopes that they don’t meet each other again.

