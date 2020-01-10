Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 10 | Ranbir Suspects Sanju For The MMS Video

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 10, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

The episode starts with Prachi telling Ranbir that he shouldn't fight for her as she is leaving the college. Ranbir tries to persuade her to change her mind, but Prachi tells him that if she returns to college, she would just be mocked again. She then tells him that he is in jail because of her. Prachi tells him that she cannot bear the fact that he has to suffer because of her. Ranbir asks her to calm down and tells her that fight was his decision, as he could not tolerate anyone badmouthing her in front of him. He then tells her that someone wore her clothes and made the fake MMS video, and then asks her to think about potential suspects. Prachi cannot think of anyone, so Ranbir assures her that he will find the culprit soon and asks her to leave.

Meanwhile, Rhea returns home and talks to Aaliya. She tells Aaliya how her plan backfired, as she thought the MMS video would have separated Ranbir and Prachi, but it had just made their relationship stronger. Rhea then tells Aaliya that Ranbir has been arrested for fighting with someone who mocked Prachi. Aaliya and Rhea decide to go to the police station to free Ranbir.

Sarita behen and Pragya are discussing the fake video when Prachi comes home and tells them that Ranbir has been arrested. They are stunned at this revelation and decide to go to the police station to help him. Sarita behen also wants to join Pragya and Prachi, but Pragya tells her to stay at home due to her ill health. They then leave for the police station.

Aaliya tells Abhi about how Ranbir fought with his collegemates over Prachi. She then proceeds to badmouth Prachi and says that she is a bad influence on Ranbir. However, Abhi is not swayed by her words and instead asks her to keep quiet and not insult Prachi. Abhi tells Aaliya that Prachi is just like a daughter to him and that he knew the MMS video was a fake. Abhi and Vikram then go to the police station to bail out Ranbir.

Abhi and Vikram reach the police station and talk to Ranbir. They are not mad at him and are, in fact, proud, as he stood by Prachi even when everyone else was against her. During their conversation, Vikram mentions Sanju and Ranbir tells him that Sanju is not even a student in their college. This leads the three of them getting suspicious about Sanju.

Meanwhile, Aaliya is trying to sway Pallavi into believing that Prachi is a bad influence over Ranbir. After their conversation, Pallavi ends up agreeing with Aaliya and is manipulated into thinking that Prachi is a bad person. Back at the police station, Ranbir is wondering about how Sunju showed up at his college. Rhea suddenly shows up and starts talking to Ranbir. She asks him why he fought for Prachi and he tells her that he cannot talk to her right now, but he does tell her that there is something he has to tell her in private later.

Rhea is not ready to leave and tells Ranbir that she is not upset because he stood of for Prachi but is upset because he is behind bars. That is when Ranbir tells her that he believes the MMS video is a fake and confides to her that he thinks Sanju is the man with the fake Prachi in the video. Rhea is shocked and wonders how Ranbir found out about Sanju.

