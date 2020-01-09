Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 09 | Ranbir Gets Arrested

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 9, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 9, 2020

Pragya returns home to find Prachi locked in her room. She asks her what is wrong, and Prachi tells her that everyone thinks she did something wrong. However, Pragya reassures her that she is in the right and that everyone else was wrong. She also adds that if Prachi stays hidden in her room, everyone will think that she actually was in the MMS video. She then says that she wants to prove that Prachi is innocent, for which Prachi will have to come out of her room and face the world.

Pragya then tells Prachi that she needs to find the real culprit so that everyone will realise that it wasn't her in the video. Prachi agrees to come out of the room for her mother. Meanwhile, Ranbir also wants to prove Prachi's innocence. He arrives at college and spots some of his friends mocking Prachi. He gets angry and attacks one of them, then warns the rest to not mock Prachi.

However, Prachi spots Ranbir in the fight and pulls him away from it. She then asks him to not get violent over her and to stay calm. However, Ranbir tells her that he will not tolerate anyone badmouthing her and gets back into the fight. One of the people fighting Ranbir calls the cops on him. The inspector then arrives and arrests Ranbir. Prachi is stunned by the sight of seeing Ranbir being arrested. Prachi then follows Ranbir to the Police Station.

Meanwhile, Prachi's mother, Pragya, is enraged at the college students who shamed Prachi. She tells them that they are insensitive and then adds that the MMS video is a fake and that someone is trying to defame Prachi. The college students then tell her to find the real culprit of the video.

Pragya replies by saying that Prachi is leaving the college by her own choice and that the college did not deserve her. At the same time, Rhea learns that Ranbir has been arrested. She then realizes that Ranbir has been fighting to protect Prachi. Meanwhile, Prachi scolds Ranbir for fighting but he is not in the mood to listen to her. He tells her that he fought for her sake and then adds that she is too precious to him, so he can never stop fighting for her.

However, Prachi informs him that she is quitting the college, so Ranbir does not have to fight for her. Ranbir is left shocked by this revelation. Meanwhile, Abhi and Aaliya are arguing with each other over Prachi. Aaliya tells Abhi that he trusts Prachi too easily. Abhi then learns of Prachi's MMS video but he trusts her and says that Prachi can never do something like this.

