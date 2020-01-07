Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 07 | Rhea's Fake MMS Video Goes Viral

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on January 07, 2020. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 07, 2020

The episode starts off with Prachi and Ranbir having a romantic moment, that enrages Rhea and strengthens her resolve to make the video viral. Prachi goes back home and discusses the duplicate dupatta with Sarita behen and her mother. Prachi says that someone was wearing a duplicate design, but Sarita behen tells her that the dupatta was one of a kind and had no copies. Meanwhile, Rhea shows the MMS video to Dimpy, who believes that the girl in the video is indeed Prachi and is shocked.

Sanju calls Rhea and discusses the video with her. Once he learns that the video has gone viral, he says that he will support Prachi when no one else will and she will end up falling in love with him. Rhea agrees with his plan, as that would mean that Prachi will be out of her life. Meanwhile, Pragya does not want Prachi to go to college due to a bad omen, but Prachi says that she is being superstitious and leaves.

Once Prachi reaches college, she is mocked by almost everyone she meets and has no idea what is going on. Rhea makes sure to spread the video among her friends to make it go viral. Eventually, Prachi and Shahana see the video and are absolutely shocked. Prachi is humiliated by her peers but Ranbir comes to her defence.

He tells his friends that she is his friend and that he loves her. Ranbir notices Prachi is behaving oddly and asks Shahana about it. She then tells Ranbir about the viral MMS video. Finally, Ranbir sees the video from his friend's phone and is shocked.

Ranbir finds Prachi and tries to talk to her, but she is too distraught to speak to anyone. Ranbir finally tells her that if the MMS video is fake, she should not behave so timidly. If she appears afraid then everyone will believe that she is guilty. He tells her that he will always support no matter what. Prachi starts to cry and Ranbir assures her that he knows she is innocent. Prachi then worries what her family will think and Ranbir tells her that Pragya will never believe such nonsense. Ranbir then decides to stay with Prachi to support her.

