'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 13 | Sanju Escapes From Abhi's Grasp

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 13, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 13, 2020

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 09 | Ranbir gets arrested

The episode starts off with Abhi, Vikram, and Pallavi reaching the police station. After Pallavi gets a hold of Ranbir, she tells him that she is very worried about him and that she will not let him out of her sight. She locks him into his room, but Ranbir quickly thinks of escaping the house through his window.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 07 | Rhea's fake MMS video goes viral

On his way, Ranbir encounters Rhea and tells her that he is on the lookout for Sanju. Rhea panics as if Sanju is caught her plan will get ruined and everyone will know the truth about the MMS video. Meanwhile, Abhi is also searching for Sanju with the help of a detective. Rhea calls Sanju and advises him to leave the city, informing him that Ranbir is looking for him. Sanju then agrees to Rhea's plan and parts with his friend, intending to leave the city as soon as he can.

Meanwhile, Ranbir spots the man in the MMS video from a distance. He quickly rushes up to him and beats him up, forcing him to confess in front of everyone that Prachi was not the girl in the video. Ranbir then turns to the onlookers in his college and points to the beaten man as proof that Prachj is innocent. After he leaves, Prachi spots him in his car and asks him to stop. The two then start talking to each other. At the same time, Rhea and Abhi both are trying to track Sanju's location.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 08 | Pragya learns about the MMS video

After a while, Sanju stops to try and contact Rhea but he is unable to. Abhi then spots Sanju and he quickly catches ahold of him. Abhi then pulls Sanju to his car so that he can take him to the police station. However, Rhea has already hidden his key and while Abhi is busy looking for them, Rhea beckons Sanju to escape. Sanju swiftly hits Abhi on the back of his head and runs away. The episode ends with Rhea calling out Abhi and rushing towards him.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 10 | Ranbir suspects Sanju for the MMS video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.