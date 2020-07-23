Kumkum Bhagya Written Update July 22: Mr. Chaubey Blames Pallavi & Beeji For Asking Dowry

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Maya gets shocked when she sees Rahul behind Pallavi in the mall. Ranbir informs Pallavi that everything is messed up and also explains everything to Beeji, how Maya did not get convinced and believed that he is a good man. Maya comes to Rahul, and he gets happy seeing her and they call each other’s name, while Prachi hears them. Prachi thinks that this boy must be Maya’s ex-boyfriend and tells Aryan to follow Rahul when he goes from there. Aryan tries to ask Prachi the story, but she asks him to go for now. To know what happened next, read the written episode of Kumkum Bhagya of 22nd July 2020-

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 21: Ranbir fails to convince Maya of his 'ill-habits'

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 22, 2020-

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya started with Aryan questioning Prachi about Rahul. Prachi just says it is a love story and asks him to go and get answers for his questions by following him. While Maya and Rahul talk to each other, Rahul says that he came to the mall for shopping. Rahul then changes his statement and says that he came to meet Maya there, and they were destined to meet here. Rahul asks Maya for a coffee, and she accepts the offer. While Maya agrees for a coffee, she gets Mr. Chaubey’s call and rejects it. Prachi asks Beeji and Pallavi, why they were sad, and says that they heard Ranbir talking to Maya but they thought he loves Prachi. Ranbir comes to Prachi and tells her that he has cleared their misunderstanding.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update | July 20, 2020: Mrs Chaubey blackmails Pallavi

Ranbir looks at Maya’s face and stares at her, while Maya keeps on talking. Maya says that she is sure that Maya and Rahul love each other very much. But, Ranbir is continuously staring at her. Ranbir says you explain very well, and she replies saying that yes of course as she is a teacher’s daughter. She asks Ranbir to focus and look at them, and follow her.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 17: Abhi Decides To Thank Prachi’s Mother

Beeji and Pallavi reach there in the meantime and ask Mr. Chaubey to pay their shopping bills. Mr. Chaubey says that he had said that he will pay Ranbir’s shopping bill. While, Beeji says that they are the groom’s family, and Mr. Chaubey asks if they are demanding dowry from them. Pallavi says to Mr. Chaubey that he is making an issue and asks when did they ask dowry. Mrs. Chaubey comes there and asks what happened, while he says that they are asking him to pay their shopping bills. He also says that whoever asks for dowry, he will not agree. And listening to this person there start appreciating him and chants slogans. Mr. Chaubey gets happy and puts allegations on Beeji and Pallavi, and says that he will file FIR against them, will send them to prison. As Pallavi and Beeji try to defend themselves, Prachi comes there and tells that they didn’t ask for dowry, and he just blaming them to win the election.

Precap: Abhi and Pragya meet in the lift accidentally. Abhi gets happy and emotional and hugs Pragya. Pragya also gets emotional. The song Allah Wariyan plays….

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 18: Dushyant Gets Out Of Jail

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.