'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 18: Dushyant Gets Out Of Jail

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show airs at 9 PM on weekdays on the Zee TV network. The latest episode of Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya aired on July 18, 2020. Below is the written update for the most recent episode of Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya written update July 18, 2020

The episode starts with Shahana teasing Prachi and telling her to boil the tea. Meanwhile, Ranbir tells his friend Aryan that he is feeling good. Aryan tells Ranbir that Prachi actually does love him, which truly pleases Ranbir. At the same time, Shahana is also telling Prachi to confess her feelings to Ranbir. Aryan asks Ranbir to wait until tomorrow, saying that Prachi will confess her feeling to him in the morning.

Meanwhile, Abhi and Vikram are talking about Dushyant. Vikram tells Abhi how Prachi's mom always solves every problem. He also reveals that Prachi's mom is just like Pragya, not revealing that they are the same person. Aaliya overhears their conversation and already hates Prachi's mom, just because Vikram said that she is like Pragya.

Later, Prachi and Shahana arrive at Ranbir's house. Prachi and Ranbir start talking to each other and they soon realize that they love each other deeply. Shahana and Aryan notice how Prachi and Ranbir are talking to each other and they start teasing them. At the same time, Pragya is talking about Rhea with Meera. Meera tells Pragya that Rhea was cute during her childhood. Pragya then starts talking about her eldest daughter who went missing. She reveals that her missing daughter would have been the same age as Rhea if she grew up.

Abhi and Vikram then arrive at the door and ring the bell. Meera gets up to open the door but Beeji tells her to stop. Beeji then asks Pragya to open the door herself as Abhi is here to thank 'Prachi's mom'. She also wants to know if Abhi will identify Pragya after all this time.

Meanwhile, Dushyant gets out of jail and contacts Mr Chaubey. Dushyant then goes to Mr Chaubey's house and scolds Maya. However, he realizes that Maya actually loves Ranbir and he decides that she will get married to him. He also promises to take revenge on Aaliya and Pragya.

