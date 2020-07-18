'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 17: Abhi Decides To Thank Prachi’s Mother

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is touted to be one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show starring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on July 17, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode of the show where a lot of interesting events were unveiled for the audience.

Kumkum Bhagya written update July 17, 2020

The episode begins with Shahana teasing Prachi over a boiling tea. Ranbir goes on to tell Aryan that he is in a good mood. Aryan further makes Ranbir more cheerful when he reveals that Prachi has started developing feelings for him. Meanwhile, Shahana further teases Prachi saying that Ranbir has fallen in love with her. Even though she secretly enjoys this, she tells Shahana to leave the kitchen. Aryan also gives Ranbir some hopes that Prachi will confess her love for him soon.

On the other hand, Abhi starts looking for Dushyant. Vikram assures Abhi that Prachi's mother has seen to it that there is no trouble because of Dushyant. Abhi expresses his wish to thank Prachi's mother. Vikram says Pragya's nature is also similar to Prachi's mother to which Aaliya strongly disagrees saying that she hates Pragya. Meanwhile, Sarita goes on to tease Shahana.

Sarita also informs Shahana and Prachi about the big order saying that her theplas will soon become famous. Sarita then tells everyone that she has to leave and tells Pragya to inform Mr. Mehra that she will meet with him later. Beeji sends Prachi and Shahana to Ranbir's house. Pallavi brings one of Ranbir's childhood pictures to Pragya wherein she gets emotional on seeing Rhea's picture.

Prachi and Ranbir get close

When Prachi brings tea for Ranbir and Aryan, she looks visibly smitten by the latter. Aryan and Shahana also start teasing Prachi and Ranbir as they look lost in each other's eyes. Prachi goes on to praise Ranbir's song which he had sung during the college. Shahana and Aryan further start pulling their leg by singing a romantic song. Pragya starts remembering her daughter Prachi by looking at Rhea's childhood picture.

