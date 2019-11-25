Kumkum Bhagya Written Update November 25: Prachi Finds Ranbir's Moves Fishy

Last week in KumKum Bhagya, we saw that Ranbir is disturbed by the suicide attempt of his friend. Rishi told Shahana about how he got framed in a false rape case by Priyanka. Rishi also blamed himself for Pragya’s sickness. Pragya asked Prachi about the Diwali party and when she got to know about Sanju’s return she got worried. Priyanka who waited for news of the story of her own death leaked to the newspapers, checked out of the hotel.

Kumkum Bhagya written update November 25, 2019

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya recollected that she found a diary in the jungle and took it out of her bag. Before she could read it Sarita told her that someone has come to meet her. Pragya thought that it must be Abhi but it was surprising to see Disha instead. Disha told Pragya that Rishi had told her everything about Priyanka. She added that everything will become fine and that there are a few people she knows who could help them find Priyanka. Disha asked Rishi for Priyanka’s picture and she also asked Pragya whether she has informed her family about Abhi. Pragya replied saying that once everything settles down she will first talk to Prachi about it. Sarita entered the room with tea and gets suspicious when Rishi tried to hid Priyanka’s picture. Disha changed the topic completely by pretending she wants to go on a business trip with Pragya. Pragya replied that she is ill and cannot make it. Disha got upset and she left and Pragya found it weird.

Meanwhile, Ranbir entered the Principal’s room who is disappointed by his behaviour because people in college consider him as a role model. She asked him the reason behind it and at the same time, few guards entered the office with the question paper. Ranbir saw the principal keeping the question paper safely inside the cabinet. The principal warned Ranbir and left him. As Ranbir stepped out of the office, Rhea’s friends kept an eye on him and Prachi. When Prachi moved towards Ranbir she slipped into his arms and both got lost into each other’s eyes. Before Ranbir could tell Prachi about his plan to steal the question paper for his friend who has tried committing suicide, she left from there as Pragya called her.

Rhea’s friends got suspicious about Ranbir and Prachi getting close to each other and they decided to inform Rhea. Aryan overheard their conversation and decided to inform Ranbir immediately about the spying. On the other hand, Priyanka hurt herself by a hammer to pretend that she is hurt and helpless. Meanwhile, Ranbir overheard their Principal scolding a professor for stealing the question paper and fired him. The principal asked the guards to give the question papers safely to his wife. Priyanka went to another lodge and made up a story of being a victim of domestic violence when the receptionist got suspicious about her. The receptionist allowed her to stay without providing them with an identity card. She also asked for a laptop to reach her parents.

On the other hand, Ranbir got interrupted by Prachi and Shahana, as he told Aryan about his plan. Ranbir lied to them about not getting his car. When they leave both Aryan and Ranbir followed the Principal. Prachi thought if they do not have their car she can offer them life. She went back and saw Ranbir getting in his car, she got upset and thought that something was fishy and she followed Ranbir. Meanwhile, Purab was speaking to someone on the call. Aliya doubted him and started asking him a lot of questions. Purab got fed up and asked her to end their relationship. Vikram overheard their conversation. Will Aliya stop doubting Purab because of Disha and win his heart again? Stay tuned to know more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.