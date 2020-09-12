'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Krishna Kaul Couldn’t Believe Co-star Mugdha Chapekar Was Married

Kumkum Bhagya has been on-air for a very long time now and has enjoyed high TRP ratings from the time it premiered. The highlight of the Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer daily soap has been Pragya and Abhi’s love story from the very beginning and fans have loved the chemistry between the two actors. But, the focus of the show has recently been shifted to Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar’s on-screen love story as Prachi and Ranbir.

Recently, while talking about the chemistry shared by the two actors, Krishna Kaul revealed that he couldn’t believe that Mugdha Chapekar was married and thought that he was being made fun of. Read ahead.

Krishna Kaul couldn’t believe Mugdha Chapekar was married

Recently, during an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna Kaul who plays the character of Ranbir on the show opened up about his chemistry with Mugdha Chapekar and how the actor was not being able to believe that she is married in real life. Krishna Kaul even spoke about the age gap between the two actors. He said that their chemistry is exactly how people see on-screen, but the only difference that is there is that Mugdha Chapekar is the one taking charge every time.

Krishna Kaul said that his chemistry with Mugdha Chapekar is very simple. She is a very learned person and who always points him in the right direction. Krishna Kaul mentioned that him being him, barely knows what is the right thing to do and that is when Mugdha Chapekar helps him out. That's how their chemistry is in real life.

The actor further said that, if he wouldn't have known about Mugdha Chapekar's age, he would have never been able to guess it. Krishna Kaul then revealed that the first time everyone told him that she was married, he thought they were kidding. The actor thought everyone was just making fun of him and he did not believe it for two days.

On the third day, when he saw photos, he was shocked. Krishna Kaul keeps on telling Mugdha Chapekar that from the pictures of the past 10 years, she hasn't changed a bit. The actor further said that he never ever felt the age gap between them, and it is all very comfortable.

